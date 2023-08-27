Gigi Yallouz, The Mentalist's wife: Age, height, jewellery, profiles, net worth

Gigi Yallouz was the talk of major entertainment tabloids in America in 2013, not because of her artistic talents in jewellery design but for walking down the aisle to say "I do" to her lover and The Mentalist actor, Owain Yeoman. The designer had always kept a low profile before her relationship with the television star started but has learned to deal with the paparazzi on and off the red carpet since then.

Who is Owain Yeoman's wife? Gigi Yallouz is the actor's wife. She builds creative brands and raises awareness of the plight of the weak. She has partnered with brands against bullying, animal cruelty, and discrimination against same-gender marriages. Her husband is a spokesperson for a Virginia-based American animal rights nonprofit, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Gigi Yallouz's profile and bio

Full name Gigi Yallouz Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence California, United States of America Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Owain Sebastian Yeoman Children Two College/University Gemological Institute of America Profession Jewelry designer, brand ambassador

Background information

Gigi Yallouz's age is 38 in 2023; she was born on 13 January 1985. There are no details regarding her parents and siblings, but she reportedly attended the Gemological Institute of America.

Gigi Yallouz's career

Yallouz's mainly revolves around her speciality in designing jewellery. She is also a creative brand builder and has partnered with international companies and brands.

Gigi Yallouz's jewellery designs have been hailed as masterpieces because they reflect modern society and the artist's cultural heritage. She reportedly made some jewellery in partnership with Compassion Brand during an event organised to speak against bullying in all its forms.

The jewellery designer and her husband, Owain, added their voice to millions of people speaking up for human, gender, and marriage equality through activism, social media, visual protest, and education. They did this in partnership with the NOH8 Campaign.

Personal life

Gigi Yallouz and The Mentalist actor Owain Yeoman got married on 7 September 2013 in a private wedding of 100 guests in Malibu, California.

But before their union, Owain had been married before. He married his first wife, Lucy Davis, at the St Paul's Cathedral in London in December 2006. The union became awry, and the couple separated, finalising their divorce in 2011. Owain sees Gigi as his perfect partner and best friend.

Owain Yeoman's child

The celebrity couple shared news of their first pregnancy with fans in October 2014, a month after their wedding anniversary. According to them, it was big news for Cash, their French bulldog, to receive a sibling, as they had always referred to him as their only child.

They gave more details about the child by declaring that Gigi conceived it while the couple were in Wales. They welcomed their baby girl on 24 April 2015 and christened her Ever Belle.

Their second child came on 21 December 2020 and was named Phoenix Zion. Gigi shared her excitement on Instagram by calling the baby the best Christmas gift ever.

Personal appearance and body measurement

Gigi Yallouz's height is unknown, but online pictures show she is shorter than her husband's 193 centimetres. She takes her diet seriously and is an active vegan like Owain Yeoman.

Net worth

Gigi Yallouz's net worth is private knowledge, but she lives a comfortable lifestyle with her husband and children. She makes most of her money from her work in jewellery design.

Her husband's net worth is estimated at $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He had his first television appearance in 2004 and has gone on to feature in over 20 movies and television shows, the most popular one being The Mentalist.

Despite being a celebrity wife, Gigi Yallouz leads a private life and prefers to lend her voice to causes that advance the interest of an equitable world. She is a dedicated mother.

