Most expensive French bulldog (2023): Top 10 list that will amaze you

The French bulldog has become one of the most sought-after breeds in recent years, and it ranks as the most popular breed in the American Kennel Club for 2023. With their affectionate nature, loyal personalities and adorable appearance, it is no surprise that many people are willing to pay a fortune for this dog breed. So, what are the most expensive French bulldogs, and what makes them expensive?

French bulldogs, with their charming bat-like ears and small size, became popular in Europe before gaining popularity in the US. They typically have a lifespan of 10–12 years and can reach an average height of 12 inches when fully grown. The cost of these dogs is high due to their bloodline, rare colours, health clearances and gender.

What is the most expensive bulldog?

Prices of the most expensive breeds are affected by factors such as colour, demand, parents' pedigree status and c-section birthing or insemination method, costing $1,000 to $3,000. These top 10 most expensive Frenchies are the ultimate luxury for dog lovers.

1. Fluffy French bulldog: $15,00 to $35,000

This breed has long hair due to mutated LH 4 genes or fibroblast growth factors. Its fur is especially noticeable around the ears, and it costs between $15,000 and $35,000. Some breeders charge over $65,000 for puppies with rare colours and purebred bloodlines.

2. Isabella breed: $8,000 to $11,000

Considered the rarest of these dog breeds, it has a light liver colour and a greyish tint, not technically a different colour from the lilac. It also has the same genetic code, including two copies of the chocolate gene and two copies of the dilution gene. They can also have coat markings, and they cost between $8,000 and $11,000.

3. Platinum breed: $8,000

These unique dogs have a distinctive pale silver colour, diluting their nose, eyes, paw pads, and lips due to recessive genes. They are highly sought-after and cost at least $8,000, while the fluffy platinum ones can be over $25,000.

4. Chocolate breed: $6,500 to $8,000

These breeds with a rare light or dark brown colour are sold for $6,500 to $8,000. DNA tests may not detect the chocolate gene, so the "red eye test" is more reliable.

5. Lilac breed: $6,500

They are uniquely coloured due to the brown gene in their DNA, giving them a purplish-blue shade. So, how much is a chocolate French bulldog? They cost up to $50,000 but usually sell for around $6,500.

6. Merle breed: $6,500

Sold for $6,500, the American Kennel Club does not officially recognise this type of breed, but they are still highly sought after for their unique coat patterns with splotched colouring. Though expensive, it has a higher risk of health problems, including eye, deafness, and skin problems. Its pedigree also includes Chihuahuas.

7. Blue fawn breed: $6,000 to $7,000

These beautiful dogs have a fawn colouring that has a greyish hue. They are often called blue, even though they do not look blue. They may have signs of dilution on their mask, noses, ears, and paw pads and can develop brindle-like features at the ears. This brindle Frenchie price begins at $6,000.

8. Fawn breed: $4,000

These breeds with fawn coats have a lighter tan colour, varying from light to dark reddish tan. They usually have a darker face mask and ears, sometimes with brindle markings. White is the third most common colour. How much is a blue fawn French bulldog? They typically cost between $4,000 and $10,000.

9. Cream Frenchies: $5,000

This bulldog breed has a light tan coat close to white but not as light as an eggshell. It is a good fit for modern lifestyles, especially for those living in the city. Top-quality breeding ones are priced from $5,000.

10. White Frenchies: $3,000

Like other bulldogs, the white breed is a brachycephalic breed with a compact body and bat ears. They have a white coat with patches of fawn brindle and muscular build underneath. They cost around $5,500 but can sometimes be purchased for $3,000.

Which French bulldog's colour is the most expensive?

The Isabella breed, known for its stunning colour and rare coat, is the most expensive French bulldog with colour due to the inheritance of two copies of two rare genes. It is the only testable lilac containing the chocolate gene, and some consider it trustworthy.

What are the most expensive fluffy French bulldogs?

The prices of these breeds vary based on colour and gender, with standard fluffy puppies costing around $10,000 and unique colours like lilac tan and merle going up to $19,000.

Female Frenchies are generally more expensive than males.

How much is a 100% French Bulldog?

French bulldogs usually cost between $1,500 and $3,000 in the United States, but some can be priced up to $100,000, depending on their features. The mini ones are more challenging to breed and care for, so breeders sell them for $2,500 to $8,000.

The most expensive French bulldog is based on colour, genes, and rarity. Although they are costly and complex to care for, families are still interested in buying them, showing how unique these breeds of dogs are to humanity.

