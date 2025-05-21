Who is FGTeeV Mike? Quick facts about the young gaming star

FGTeeV Mike's background influenced his love for gaming. His parents, who launched their YouTube careers before he was born, have over 20 million subscribers on the family's channel. Speaking about his son following in his footsteps, Mike's dad revealed in 2019:

I sometimes see myself in you. You inherited all my best qualities: intelligent, funny. I am certain you have a bright future, son!

Samantha, Lexi, Chase, Vincent, Mike and Shawn Carter at the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in California. Photo: @ykklips on Instagram, Christopher Polk via Getty Images (modified by author)

Michael's birthdays are celebrated in style

For Mike's 11th birthday, his father penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wrote:

Happy birthday, Mike. You are growing up quickly, just like me, wanting to be older than you. Have a blast, my boy!

Carter's parents gifted him a Tesla to mark his natal day the following year. In December 2024, they surprised him with his dream car (Lexus X550) for his 16th birthday.

YouTube sensation Mike Carter. Photo: @ykklips on Instagram (modified by author)

Mike is the family's oldest son: Exploring the Skylander family

The Skylander Family comprises four children who have ventured into the competitive internet space.

Vincent Carter (FGTeeV Duddy)

Vincent (50 as of May 2025) was born on 29 October 1974 and is the family's patriarch. He runs FGTeeV and other YouTube channels associated with the group. In addition, the Famous YouTuber manages the family's accounts on other social media platforms.

Samantha Carter (Sky Mom)

Funnel Mom (45 as of May 2025) was born on 14 June 1979. Also known as Moomy, she is the mother of the family. Some of the earliest videos by her and her husband are from 2006.

Alexis Ryan (Skylander Girl)

Lexi (18 as of May 2025) was born on 24 July 2006. She is the family's oldest child and only daughter. A YouTube and TikTok sensation, Lecky owns the clothing brand Lexoxo.

Chase Carter (Lightcore Chase)

The family's second son (13 as of May 2025) was born on 22 September 2011. He made his debut on FGTeeV before the age of 2. Drizzy Chase occasionally uploads content on his Chase-Tsu channel.

Mike, Lexi, Shawn and Chase Carter. Photo: @ykklips (modified by author)

Shawn Ryan (Shawn The Beast)

Shawn (9 as of May 2025) was born on 17 November 2015. He is the family's youngest member. The internet sensation made his YouTube debut in 2015 and is known for his Beasty Shawn YouTube channel.

FGTeeV has amassed over 20 billion views

Launched on 24 May 2013, the family's YouTube channel FGTeeV boasts 24.5 million subscribers as of 16 May 2025.

They won the Roblox Video of the Year during the 8th Annual Bloxy Awards. Not only does the channel feature gaming content, but the family also uploads music videos, vlogs and comedy sketches. Their most popular video on the platform, Granny's House, amassed 466 million views.

Following the success of FGTeeV and TheSkylanderBoy andGirl channels, Samantha and Vincent registered Family Gaming SHORTS on 28 April 2016, DOH MUCH FUN on 2 December 2018, FUNnel Boy & Friends on 30 March 2018 and FV FAMILY on 20 July 2018.

Across all the channels, the family boasts over 40 million subscribers. According to Sportskeeda, the FGTeeV channel has raked in over $38 million.

FGTeeV Mike has carved his niche in the digital space

Michael's made his YouTube debut at 5. With 172 videos, his channel, yk klips, has amassed over 90 million views.

The Carter family. Photo: @fgteev (modified by author)

Mike's content mainly includes him playing games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Roblox. His earliest post on Instagram dates back 13 November 2019. The famous YouTuber has 167k followers on the platform at the time of writing.

FGTeeV Mike has built a name for himself with engaging and humorous gameplay videos in the content creation world. His influence extends across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, where he captivates audiences with his unique content.

