Damar Hamlin's net worth, salary and fortune spending

Damar Hamlin is an American football safety for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Due to his impressive prowess on the pitch, many of his fans are curious about how much the athlete bags from what he does best. So, what is Damar Hamlin's net worth, and how does he make money?

Damar Hamlin at the 13th annual NFL Honors (L). The athlete at the Highmark Stadium (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Rich Barnes via Getty Images (modified by author)

Hamlin captivated the NFL world not only with his athleticism but also with his inspiring comeback story. After suffering a tarrying on-field collapse in 2023, his journey back to the field has been nothing but short of remarkable.

After his recovery, Damar was awarded the George Halas Award for his bravery in adversity. This article explores Damar Hamlin's career achievements and investments before and after the accident.

Damar Hamlin's profile summary and bio

Full name Damar Romeyelle Hamlin Famous as Damar Hamlin Gender Male Date of birth 24 March 1998 Age 25 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Central Catholic High School, University of Pittsburgh Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 200 lbs (91 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Professional NFL player Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin at the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Ethan Miller

Damar Hamlin (aged 25 as of 2024) was born on 24 March 1998 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, USA.

The sportsman attended Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, where he was named first-team All-State and the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year. Hamlin earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Pittsburgh.

How much is Damar Hamlin’s net worth in 2024?

According to various sources, Damar has an alleged net worth of $3 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful sporting career, lucrative endorsement deals, savvy investments and thriving business ventures.

Damar Hamlin’s net worth trend

Hamlin’s financial acumen has seen the player’s net worth increase steadily over the years. Below is a breakdown of his net worth since 2019, a testament to his natural talent and zeal.

Year Net worth 2019 $0.7 million 2020 $1.1 million 2021 $1.5 million 2022 $2 million 2023 $2.5 million 2024 $3 million

How does Damar Hamlin make his money?

Damar Hamlin at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Damar accumulates his income from various endeavours. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels:

Sporting career

After being selected with the 212th overall pick, the Bills player spent most of his rookie season as a backup before becoming a starter in 2022 after a season-ending injury to Micah Hyde.

How much is Damar Hamlin getting paid? Hamlin’s 2021 four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills worth $3,640,476 million guaranteed him a $160,476 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $910,119.

In 2024, he will bag a base salary of $1,055,000 while carrying a cap hit of $1,095,119 and a dead cap value of $40,119. Here is a summary of Damar Hamlin’s contract and salary:

Year Base annual salary Total signing bonus Average cap hit 2021 $660,000 $40, 119 $700,199 2022 $825,000 $40, 119 $856,119 2023 $940,000 $40, 119 $980,119 2024 $1,055,000 $40, 119 $1,095,119 Total $3,480,000 $40, 119 $3,640,476

Brand deals and endorsements

While selectively engaging in partnerships, Hamlin has secured brand deals with several big companies, including Nike, PepsiCo and Gatorade.

Business ventures

Damar is a fashion entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line, Chasing Millions, in 2017 while still in university. The company sells and markets apparel, including branded T-shirts and accessories. Damar Hamlin’s merch contributes substantially to his overall revenue.

How does Damar Hamlin spend his money?

NFL star Damar Hamlin at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Just like his career, the NFL player is keen about how he spends his hard-earned money. Take a look at the assets he has bought so far below.

Real estate

Hamlin reportedly resides in a luxurious apartment near Highmark Stadium in Hamburg, New York. Built in 2021, the chic two-storey apartment allegedly has around bedrooms.

It features a yoga studio, a recreation room, a massive gymnasium, a heated pool, private entrances and attached garages for residents.

Damar Hamlin’s car collection

The athlete boasts luxury cars like a Ferrari 812 Superfast and a Lamborghini Aventador. Additionally, he purportedly owns a private jet.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

On 2 January 2023, Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin collapsed on the field after colliding with wide receiver Tee Higgins. First responders initiated CPR, and he was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre for further treatment.

Damar later revealed that he had an episode of commotion cordis. In this extremely rare condition, a cardiac arrest happens immediately when an object strikes the chest during a very critical time during a heartbeat.

What is Damar Hamlin’s status? The athlete made a full recovery and has since gone back to playing. He played his first match after the incident on 12 August 2023.

What did Damar Hamlin trademark?

Damar Hamlin at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan M. Bennett

According to TMZ Sports, Damar filed for two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on 6 January 2023 for the phrases ‘’Three is Back’’ and Did We Win?’’ In his application, he states his intention of using the phrases on shirts and other apparel.

Damar Hamlin’s net worth reflects his athletic skillfulness and lucrative contracts. Since he is just starting his professional NBA career, one can only imagine how much wealth the star would have accrued in a few years.

