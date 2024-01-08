Global site navigation

All of John Wall's tattoos with meanings explained (photos)
Celebrity biographies

by  Ruth Gitonga

John Wall is an American professional basketball star who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. He was a five-time NBA All-Star from 2014 to 2018. But beyond his illustrious career, the athlete garnered public popularity for his multiple tattoos. So, what do John Wall’s tattoos signify, and what is the story behind his body art?

John Wall's tattoos
John Wall at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA. Photo: Rob Carr
Source: UGC

Wall has faced a lot of adversity on his rise to NBA stardom. His tattoos tell the story behind what motivates the all-star guard. They also symbolise the power of body art as a storytelling medium and their ability to convey personal stories.

John Wall's profile summary

Full nameJohnathan Hildred Wall Jr.
Famous asJohn Wall
GenderMale
Date of birth6 September 1990
Age34 years old (2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
BirthplaceRaleigh, North Carolina, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet6’3’’
Height in centimetres191
Weight in kilograms95
Weight in pounds210
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ChildrenAce Wall
ParentsFrances Pulley and John Carroll Wall Sr.
Half-siblingsJohn Carroll Wall Jr., Tonya and Cierra
ProfessionBasketball player
Net worth$110 million
InstagramTwitterFacebook

John Wall's tattoos

Johnathan is among the most heavily tattooed athletes worldwide. However, his body art is not just for aesthetics but also reflects multiple chapters in his life.

How many tattoos does John Wall have? The star’s exact number of tattoos remains unknown due to his constant addition. Here is a breakdown of John Wall’s tattoos and their meanings.

The torso tattoo

John Wall's neck
Wall's tattoos represent his past, career and family. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Wall’s first-ever body art was a major one to begin his ink journey. It represents his roots and the importance of remembering his origins. The sportsman had the entire city skyline of Raleigh, North Carolina, inked into his abdominal stomach.

Although he had a troubled upbringing, John channelled his hardships into a life-giving talent that blossomed into a successful NBA career. The tattoo design includes Raleigh’s area code (919), the Interstate 40 highway code, two hands, two doves and 5 Deep.

Armpit tattoo

How many tattoos does John Wall have?
John Wall at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Photo: Jonathan Bachman
Source: UGC

John Wall's armpit tattoo, ‘’5’’, is his homage to his childhood group in Raleigh, 5 Deep. The athlete attributes his four friends to pushing him to become successful. In addition, he has the words ‘’fear none’’ on his left armpit.

Neck tattoos

Which NBA player does not have a tattoo?
John Wall's neck body art designs. Photo: @stevewiebe on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What is the tattoo on John Wall's neck? Wall has more than one tattoo inked on his neck. They include a portrait of his mother, Frances Pulley, on the front and back of his neck.

Jonathan got the design on the back in late February 2019 after revealing to the public that his mother was battling cancer. It includes her picture with the words ‘’dear mama’’ at the bottom. His other piece (on the front) is a tribute to his mom after her death in December 2019.

Johnathan also has a cote of doves on the right side of his neck. On his left side, he has two dates with a heart shape between them. The basketball star has inscribed ‘’Boiley’’ near the ear and the cancer ribbon near the shoulder.

Rib/side tattoos

What is the tattoo on John Wall's neck?
The exact number is difficult to tell because of his constant body art addition. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Wall has a large owl body art stretching from his right side to the armpit. The design expresses his belief in the adage, ‘’No Time for Sleep’’. It symbolises his dedication and zeal in achieving his goals and success. John also has a tattoo of Jesus praying on his left side.

Chest tattoos

John Wall's neck
John has a body art collection that covers his arms, neck, chest, and back. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John has a picture of him as a kid with his father inscribed on the right side of his chest. He also has an image of conjoined doves holding a necklace with the initials CW representing his sister Cierra Wall on the centre of his chest. On the left side, Wall has a tattoo of a rose flower with the words ‘’Mama’s Boy’’ on top.

Left arm tattoos

How many tattoos does John Wall have?
Wall was chosen with the first overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

John Wall’s arms are among the most tattooed on his entire body. His left arm has various designs, including a portrait of Money Mitch with the words ‘’love the hustle’’.

He also has inked his inner left arm with three jerseys, including the Wizards' number 2, Kentucky's number 11, and the Holy Rams' number 11 jersey. These inscriptions represent his sporting career.

He played for the Word of God (Holy Rams) in high school, and he described his college (University of Kentucky) and his first professional team (Washington Wizards).

Right arm tattoos

Who was the first NBA player with tattoos?
John Wall's tattoos tell the story behind what motivates him. Photo: @stevewiebe on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The star has the words ‘’menace II society’’ inked on his right arm. He also has a portrait of a man with the term ‘’belly’’ engraved vertically. Other tattoos include the words ‘’OTF’’ on his elbow and the initials DC on his wrist.

Back and shoulders

Which NBA player does not have a tattoo?
John Wall's back body art. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Johnathan has the words ‘’wall way’’ inscribed from one side of his shoulder to the other. He also has the words ‘’great wall’’ on his upper back.

The Black Movement Fists and a Martin Luther King portrait are also drawn on his mid and centre back. These tattoos represent the solidarity and struggle that black people face in society.

Leg tattoo

Wall’s tattoos
Johnathan Wall's leg body art. Photo: @johnwall on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The basketballer’s favourite childhood memories are imprinted all over his legs. These include TV shows like Kim Possible and Garfield and video games like Super Mario.

He also has two iconic tattoos on his thigh. They include the faces of his favourite hip-hop stars, Lil Wayne and 2 Pac, on his right and Aaliyah on his left.

Which NBA player does not have a tattoo?

Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade and James Harden are among the famous NBA stars without ink.

Who was the first NBA player with tattoos?

Dennis Roman was the first NBA player to sport multiple tattoos unabashedly on the court.

John Wall’s tattoos depict his life story, places, and people he has interacted with. He links a lot of personal significance to body ink. They include his close bond with his mother, his affection for his native Raleigh, North Carolina and the memory of his late father.

Source: Briefly News

