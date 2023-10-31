Eve's tattoos and meanings: The hilarious backstory of the rapper's body art

Eve Jihan Jeffers is an American rapper, singer, actress and television personality widely recognized for the hit singles Satisfaction and Love Is Blind. She has won Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards for her natural talent. However, beyond her illustrious career, Eve's tattoos have garnered public popularity, with most of her fans curious about their different meanings.

Jihan has at least eight known tattoos. Discover interesting facts about the hip-hop star’s body art, some of which will crack your ribs.

Eve's profile summary and bio

Eve’s tattoos

Eve’s tattoos reflect her confidence and creativity as an artist. However, before delving into details about their meanings, explore her personal facts.

How old is Eve?

Eve Jihan Jeffers (aged 49 as of 2023) was born on 10 November 1974 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jihan’s mother, Julie Wilcher, is a publishing company supervisor, while her father, Jerry Jeffers, is a chemical plant supervisor. She graduated from Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia.

Eve’s height

The songster stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Jihan features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What tattoos does Eve have?

The television personality has many fascinating tattoos on her body. Here are the meanings behind them.

Paw Prints Tattoo

Jihan’s most famous tattoo is a paw print on her chest. She revealed that she got the body art after her friend dared her to. It symbolizes the blend of toughness and femininity aspect of Eve’s rap persona.

Crown Tattoo

The actress has a crown tattoo on the left side of her stomach. It is a symbol of royalty.

Flower Tattoo

Eve’s flower design is located on her shoulder blade. It was drawn using green and red ink.

Peony Tattoo

Jihan has a tattoo on her right wrist of a peony, which is her favourite flower. It is a cover-up of a design she got for her ex-boyfriend Stevie J.

Chinese Symbol Tatt

The upper part of her left arm has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol. Below the symbol is her name, Eve.

Name and Symbol tattoo

The rapper has a symbol ink in ombre red and black ink on the right side of her stomach. It was designed by the artist Kat Von D.

Tattoo on lower back

Eve’s lower back has a tattoo containing Chinese letters. It is rarely seen as it is privately located.

Spider Tattoo

The rapper has a black widow spider design on her left shoulder.

Is Eve married?

Eve began dating British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper in 2010. They engaged on 25 December 2013 and exchanged nuptials on 14 June 2014 in Ibiza, Spain.

Jihan has four stepchildren, all from Maximillion’s previous marriage. On 1 February, the rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Cooper.

What does Eve do for a living?

With a career spanning over, Eve’s albums have topped musical charts. Here are some of her major hits:

Down Bottom (1999)

(1999) What Ya Want (1999)

(1999) Kiss of Death (1999)

(1999) Ride or Die (1999)

(1999) Go Head (2000)

(2000) Holiday (2000)

(2000) WW III (2000)

(2000) U Told Me (2000)

(2000) Remember Them Days (2000)

(2000) Who’s That Girl? (2001)

(2001) Let Me Blow Ya Mind (2001)

(2001) 4 My People (2001)

(2001) Gangsta Lovin’ (2002)

(2002) Not Today (2003)

(2003) Hearts of Queens (2021)

As an actress, she has starred in the comedy-drama films Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business and Barbershop: The Next Cut. From 2017 to 2020, Eve co-hosted the CBS Daytime talk show The Talk, for which she earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

How much is Eve’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jihan has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 27-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Eve’s profiles

The Philadelphia native is active on social media. She has 3.3 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million followers on Instagram. In addition, Jihan has 2.2 million Twitter followers as of 24 October 2023.

This article has everything you need to know about Eve’s tattoos. The rapper has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the industry.

