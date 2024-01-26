Keagan Dolly's salary: A look at the Kaizer Chiefs star's net worth

South African soccer superstar Keagan Dolly has played globally and as a national player, with an impressive net worth to show. How much does Keagan Dolly get paid? Here, we discuss Keagan Dolly's salary, net worth, and assets.

Keagan Dolly joined his first 'major league' team when he signed with Cape Town Spurs FC in 2012 and moved to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014. The rising sports star joined the South African under-23 national team in 2015 and reached international status when he joined French team Montpellier HSC in January 2017. Keagan eventually settled with the Kaizer Chiefs in 2021.

Keagan Dolly's profile summary

Full name Keagan Larenzo Dolly Nickname ‘Keagz’ Date of birth January 22, 1993 Age 31 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Tara Dolly Gender Male Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Ramon Dolly and Kim Dolly Children Two daughters (Kiera and Kaira) Profession Soccer player Education Potchefstroom High School for Boys Net worth $5 million Social media X (Twitter)

Keagan Dolly's salary at Chiefs is a frequent hot topic surrounding the star as he is a top earner in the PSL. Fans noted his substantial income and voiced concerns online regarding whether he is worth the money he is earning at the club.

How much is Keagan Dolly's salary and earnings at Kaizer Chiefs?

Keagan Dolly's salary has especially captured Kaizer Chiefs fans' attention since he earns more than any player at the club. Keagan Dolly's salary per month is most often reported as R1.45 million.

This makes Keagan Dolly's salary per week well over R200,000. Keagan Dolly's net worth overall is reported as $5 million by most sources.

Keagan Dolly's assets

The highly-praised sportsman's impressive net worth is frequently seen through his lavish lifestyle displayed in his wife Tara Dolly's social media.

Keagan Dolly's house has yet to be pictured, but it is believed he lives in an upscale area in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Keagan Dolly's cars include a BMW 1-series; he previously owned a Ford Fiesta while living in France.

How much do soccer players earn in South Africa?

Keagan Dolly's salary after tax has sparked a conversation regarding how much the average soccer player earns compared to more commercially famous players.

For example, Itumeleng Khune’s salary is R480,000 monthly, but according to Salary Expert, the average income for an entry-level player is R213,847. Regarding Kaizer Chiefs players, some of the lowest earners in the club include Sabelo Radebe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebohang Lesakoatat at R30,000, and Keletso Sifama at R40,000.

Who is the highest-paid player in South Africa in 2023?

Keagan Dolly's salary has many wondering, 'Who is the highest-paid player in 2023?' At an income of R1.45 million monthly, Keagan Dolly holds the title of the highest-paid player in the country as of the beginning of 2024.

Who is the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League in 2023?

Although Keagan Dolly's salary is the biggest in the South African PSL, how does his income fare aboard? England's Premier League's top earner is Kevin De Bruyne, a midfielder for Manchester City who takes home £400,000.

Keagan Dolly's salary has captured the attention of Kaizer Chiefs fans and the general public, with mixed reactions on whether he is worth the value. Despite the mixed responses, Keagan remains the highest earner at his club and in South Africa.

