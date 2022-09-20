A lady surprised her friend with lunch on her first day at work, which made Mzansi's hearts melt

Friendships are essential to living a healthy and satisfactory life, and good long-lasting ones are hard to come by

Peeps across Mzansi were fawning over the pair's genuine and loving friendship, with many wishing they could have a friend like the considerate woman

Good friendships really do impact your life in many positive ways, and one lady understood that assignment when she surprised her friend with lunch on her first day at work.

A kind and considerate woman surprised her friend with lunch on her first day at work, and peeps loved it. Images: Mands./ TikTok

These types of friendships are some things that people truly treasure and Mands. recognized this very well. She shared her loving surprise on TikTok with an affectionate caption:

"Surprised my friend with lunch and flowers at her new job. See her reaction❤️ I’m so proud of her."

The clip starts with the lady waiting in her car for her friend. She then approaches it, and they have a short and cute catch-up session which leads to her giving her friend some lovely flowers and her lunch.

Friendships like these are few and far between, making them even more special. Peeps across Mzansi acknowledged this and adored the bond the two share, while many of them wished they could have a friend like the selfless lady. See the responses below:

Dineo_Math said:

"We need friends like you "

Jessica Mashaba shared:

"Yes I'm happy for her! You’re an amazing friend."

Nomzamo Ndlela mentioned:

"You are my type of friend, I want to be this friend all the time "

Nikita Pama commented:

"You’re such a good friend ❤️"

Human being posted:

"I love this with everything in me."

Xollow said:

"Lol, I will just say hi to her at Garden City lol."

user2930707772868 shared:

"I need such friends "

Halala Mthethwa mentioned:

"You’re a lovely friend "

