DJ Maphorisa's hit track iWalk Ye Phara had South Africans acting foolish in the streets in 2018

One TikTokker decided to remind online users with a montage of Mzansi people walking like iphara

The comments went crazy, with people remembering the good old days and just how much they used to love the song

Nothing hits harder than a song that used to have you jamming back in the day. The one you can't help but get up and scream for whenever you hear it. That song that makes you yell, "That is my jam," whenever it plays in the club.

TikTokker @lilmachine6 took the country back to 2018 with the song iWalk Ye Phara. The whole app was jamming and remembering a different time when they saw the post.

Maphorisa's iWalk Ye Phara had social media singing along

There is nothing like nostalgia. It is no surprise that TikTok responded to the post with nothing but good memories. Some even claimed the post took them back to a different time. With the moves to match, everyone was dancing along.

Watch the video here:

South Africa loves the chokehold

With everything happening, South Africans needed to reminisce about a simpler and happier time.

Briefly News compiled the most enthusiastic comments:

@unlimitedzazas missed the good old days:

"South Africa's prime years."

@omonumnums had the best comment:

"Back when South Africa was South Africaning."

@poplinos was taken back in time:

"I miss these days, it was stress free, kota was R10, today is boring everyday."

@ism129 missed the trends:

"I feel so old but I miss the trend back in the day."

There is nothing like a trip down memory lane to remind you how far we have come.

