Brother duo, MajorSteeze recalled a time when they were newcomers and AKA was there for them

They promoted their new song, Smooth Operator, on Twitter with two throwback videos of AKA hyping them up as they performed for an empty crowd

The video posts reminded their fans of AKA's kindness and the love he had for people

MajorSteeze recalled how AKA supported them when they were new in the industry. Images: Images: @dripvisuals_sa, @akaworldwide

MajorSteeze, an R&B brother duo whose real names are Sihle and Sandile Mabena, have recalled how slain rapper AKA showed them love when they were starting in the industry as they released the posthumous EP Smooth Operator.

The group strained their relationship with their mentor, Cassper Nyovest, by forming a bond with Supa Mega. They said their relationship was never the same again, but they still admired and were grateful to Nyovi.

MajorSteeze posts throwback videos of AKA hyping them

They posted a video from three years ago on Twitter, days after their EP featuring AKA was dropped to remember his influence. This is what MajorSteeze said:

On This Day There was Nobody in the Crowd then You came up to the Stage to Cheer us on❤️ Coming from Being Fans of you to This Moment here then Making Music Together has been a Full Circle Ting for real Thank You Again Big Brother #SmoothOperator Out Now

Check out the video of their first performance in the post below:

Social media users remember AKA for his kindness

It has become clearer how loved AKA was as the Megacy lives on nine months after his brutal death, and this is what people said:

@Kagisho1Mk said:

"Forbes was a real one."

@monicameii agreed:

"Kiernan was so special. Argh."

@Vontebz commented:

"Beautiful to watch, this is dope."

@MatheBrenton was moved:

"Miss you Mega."

@Jaymahlase_ added:

"He was special."

