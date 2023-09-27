DJ Maphorisa knows to give credit where it's due and recently showered MDU aka TRP with love

Madumoney praised MDU for his contribution to Amapiano, more so with the log drum that has graced many piano hits

Fans hailed Porry for lifting MDU and encouraging other artists to do the same

DJ Maphorisa thanked MDU aka TRP for the innovation of the log drum and encouraged Amapiano artists to send MDU a token of their appreciation. Images: djmaphorisa, mduakatrp_official

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa recently gave MDU aka TRP his flowers for his contributions to the Amapiano genre. Lawd Porry praised MDU for his log drum and for changing the landscape of the genre.

Fans marvelled as Madumoney encouraged other Piano artists to thank Mdu with R10K bank deposits while he and Kabza each transferred R100K as a token of their appreciation.

DJ Maphorisa gives MDU aka TRP his flowers

In a Twitter (X) post, Maphorisa showed love to MDU aka TRP for his help in pioneering the Amapiano genre.

Previously, Porry ranted on X about his contributions to the music industry as well as artists' careers but took time out to show love to MDU.

TRP is credited for commercialising the log drum that has graced many Amapiano hits and Porry saw it fit to give him his flowers:

"Thank You “Mdu AKA Trp” for changing our lives with Dat LOG DRUM forever be grateful mfanaka."

He didn't stop there, the Soweto Baby hitmaker encouraged the Amapiano community to send MDU R10K as a token of their appreciation.

He went on to say that he and his Scorpion Kings bandmate, Kabza De Small, will each send R100K.

"Ke wisha nkare every amapiano artist/ Dj re mo sendele Di 10k for appreciation. Nna le Kabza re tla senda 100k each."

Mzansi marvels at Maphorisa's post

Fans were impressed with Maphorisa's post and flooded his comments showing love to MDU:

MAJORLEAGUEDJZ posted:

"A blessing. The boys will send him 50K USD!"

cooper_pabi said:

"Nna ke on , acc no ereng?"

Ke_Arturo commented:

"Mdu deserves all the flowers. He changed the game for the world!"

Abriyano_Ac responded:

"Yah no Madumane o dess jioh, a se mang le mang bruwakk waitss."

uGiovannii added:

"His introduction of the log drum into the Amapiano production changed the game forever!"

Bhomza7 commented:

"Madu-money ke STAR. I’m happy that you’re giving Mdu his flowers while he still with us."

_King_M posted:

"Thank God for Mdu man, that Log Drum made Piano greater!"

