Murdah “Mörda” Bongz has given Mzansi a glimpse at his 36th extravagant birthday celebration

The former Black Motion member shared 19 pictures and videos showing the back-themed celebration attended by stars like Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, and many more

Mzansi was impressed by the magnetic posts, and they couldn't stop gushing about Murdah Bongz's lit birthday party

Murdah Bongz's 36th birthday bash was a sight to behold. Not only was the party star-studded, but it also gave everyone on the timeline FOMO.

Murdah Bongz has given Mzansi a sneak peek at his 36th birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Murdah took to Instagram and shared two posts of the beautiful all-black party. One post included a video and photos of celebrities from various walks of life, including his wife, DJ Zinhle, her friend Pearl Thusi, musician Oscar Mbo, Nomuzi "Mooozlie" Mabena, and many more.

The video showed Mzansi celebrities having the time of their lives, from taking snaps with the former Black Motion member to pulling off fire dance moves on the dance floor. Mzansi also caught a glimpse of Zinhle and Murdah serving couple goals while getting photographed.

Check out the post below:

Murdah Bongz shows a unique way of enjoying his birthday cake

It was all fun and games at the celebration as Murdah was spotted devouring the cake without cutting it. The cake design was simple but featured artwork from his album Asante, which he named after his daughter.

Other magnetic images showed guests popping bottles and celebs like Brenden Praise giving heartfelt speeches.

Mzansi impressed by Murdah Bongz's birthday celebration

The 19 photos and videos from Murdah Bongz's party went viral, as people couldn't get enough of the black-themed celebration. Netizens gushed over the beautiful party and expressed jealousy for those who could attend.

@ziyawakazithamatsenjwa said:

"What a beautiful and blessed celebration I wish l was there "

@cikizwa85 shared:

"Laughter was the order of the night "

@nqobilemac1 posted:

"Yayinhle into yezingane."

@zeezeentle replied:

"It's giving Roc-A-Fella party levels, but more Godly and blessed! Kuhle konke. Happy birthday."

@djzinhle_and_morda.fanpage commented:

"What a beautiful celebration. You’re surrounded by love "

@fuefue_nka also said:

"You deserve this happiness and more. May God bless you and your family "

@ulanda_nkala added:

"What a beautiful celebration! There's so much love and happiness ❤️"

