Msawawa, a legendary Kwaito artist, has returned with a bang after leaving the music industry for over a decade

A video of the musician performing in Botswana posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula is circulating on social media

Mzansi, on the other hand, does not appear to be pleased with his return as they have pointed out all of the flaws in the performance depicted in the video

Sboniso Dlamini, better known as Msawawa, is one of Mzansi's legendary Kwaito artists. In the 1990s, he was already a musical sensation at the age of 10. He released undeniable hits that established him alongside legends such as Trompies, Mshoza and Mandoza.

However, the Bhibho hitmaker's career took a sharp turn when he was reported to have gone broke. Briefly News previously reported that he stepped away from the competitive music industry for 20 years before returning in 2018. Together with his longtime friend Mzambiya, he released the song Ka Shukela. The duo hoped to win back Mzansi's hearts.

Today, the social media timeline came to a halt when a video of Msawawa's recent performance in Botswana began to circulate. The video showed the legendary artist engrossed in his performance, while the audience seen in the video looked like they would rather be somewhere else.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the following on Twitter:

Mzansi unimpressed by Msawawa's underwhelming stage

@Huntsman_116 said:

"Yeeey "Bayeza" atmosphere is like Andile is on the stage in PTA!"

@BayandaPeace wrote:

"That song sounds good though, anyways he shouldn't be still calling himself Msawawa he is ruining a reputation of the kid that baby boy was it...."

@JustDummi_ shared:

"He's like Andile Mpisane when he came to PROPAGANDA."

@RushfordMK posted:

"I felt like going home."

@Stuurman_Mabuza commented:

"He's not that fun anymore... akazame lokunye"

@Siya_Sobz also said:

"Yhu this is painful to watch."

@Sbuda_H replied:

"️ "Lalileeeeee... Anginizwa... How can you hear people who are quiet and surprised?"

@KagisoBishop1 added:

"Msawawa must just rest... He was never relevant, even now"

