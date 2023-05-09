The story of Sindile Soyeye, the renowned Parklands Slay Queen

The story of Sindile Soyeye, the young South African woman dubbed the Parklands Slay Queen, has captured the attention of millions. They say struggles with addiction influence her, and her and subsequent journey to recovery has been the subject of controversy.

What may be compelling is the alleged lavish lifestyle Sindile Soyeye once lived, culminating in her nickname Parklands Slay Queen. Soyeye's downfall is insinuated to have been a result of the choices and friends she made, aggravated by viral videos, especially on Twitter.

Facts about Sindile Soyeye

Social media users have hints of who she is. While a section is lenient to her for her choices, others still question her decisions. These facts about her life set the record straight while addressing questions about her whereabouts.

How old is Sindile Soyeye?

As per claims, Sindile Soyeye (aged 18 as of 2023) was born in 2005. She allegedly dropped out of grade 10 before social media fame caught up with her.

It is stated that Sindile Soyeye's desire for extravagance and expensive taste was evident in her Instagram posts. As of 9 May 2023, the unverified account (19,300 followers) was set to private.

Sindile Soyeye's trending video

Soyeye was rumoured to be part of the teens who went viral after their video partying with Nigerian men in Parklands surfaced on social media. The teenage girls, who were spotted at a house party during the lockdown, seemed drunk and undressed. Reports alleged that Sindile was part of the group, although she refuted the claims about being involved with Nigerians.

In early April 2023, Twitter was set ablaze after a video went viral. At first glance, you cannot deduce that the woman is the once-famous social media star. Some of the comments state she has lost her radiance and has been weighed down by her fall.

Sindile Soyeye and Nigerian men

Tweeps have implicated her partying life with Nigerians contributed significantly to her fall. Some also hinted at drug addiction as privy to her situation. A follow-up viral video alleges that Sindile checked into a rehabilitation centre.

Sindile Soyeye's drugs accusation

Responding to the rumour via what seemed to be her new Instagram account, Sindile said drugs took a toll on her and contributed to her woes. She also rubbished allegations that dating Nigerians contributed to her predicament. Instead, she took accountability for her drug addiction.

Sindile Soyeye's willingness to vulnerably share her experiences and past attracted support and criticism online. A section of the public praised her for being brave and determined to change her life, although others called her out claiming her desire for money influenced her decisions.

