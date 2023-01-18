Who is Whoopi Goldberg's daughter's father, Alvin Martin?

Alvin Martin is an American drug counsellor born and raised in Merseyside, England. He is famous for being Whoopi Goldberg’s former husband, to whom he was married for a short time. The two were blessed with a child named Alexandrea Martin, who has successfully followed in her mother’s footsteps. Let us find out more about Alvin Martin, Alexandrea’s father.

Alvin Martin poses for a photo with ex-wife Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: Tuko (modified by author)

Whoopi Goldberg, a renowned American media personality, comedian and talk show host has one child from Alvin Martin, who fell pregnant from him during her school days. Despite her life challenges, it is no secret that Whoopi has boldly made a name for herself. Her daughter Alexandrea is a mother of three children who have made Whoopi a grandmother.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alvin Louise Martin Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1958 Age 65 years old Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Merseyside, England Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 182 cm Weight in kilograms 71 kg Weight in pounds 156 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour White Children Alexandrea Martin Marital status Divorced Occupation Drug counsellor Net worth Approximately $2 million

Who are Whoopi Goldberg’s children?

Whoopi Goldberg has one daughter named Alexandrea Martin. She was born in the United States of America on 9 May 1973 and is fifty years old as of 2023. Alex is an American actress and film producer whose productions include Strange as Angels, Call Me Claus, Sensitive Men, and Descendants. Alex has cemented her name in America’s entertainment industry and her mother has been her greatest inspiration.

Who is Alvin Martin?

Alvin Louise Martin is an American drug counsellor originally from England and is best known for being Whoopi Goldberg’s first ex-husband. He became well-known in America following his relationship with Whoopi but is currently divorced and single. The 65-year-old reportedly lives a simple life with no social media activity and helps people overcome drug addiction.

The father of Whoopi Goldberg’s grandchildren

Bernard Dean fathers three of Whoopi Goldberg’s grandchildren, who are Mason Dean, Jerzey Dean and Amarah Dean. Bernard is a popular American film producer well-known for producing a short film titled Sensitive Men. His marriage to Alexandrea also contributed to his rise to fame, and they tied the knot on 15 October 2011.

Alvin Martin and Whoopi Goldberg

The two met in the 1970s in a rehab centre when Whoopi was battling her drug addiction. Alvin was always there for Whoopi, and in 1972, she got pregnant from him.

A photo of renowned American media personality and film producer Whoopi Goldberg. Photo: @whoopigoldberg (modified by author)

They tied the knot in a private ceremony. However, their marriage did not last forever as they got divorced after six years. Sources state that Whoopi blamed herself and further mentioned that she found it difficult to commit to her marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1979.

Who is the father of Whoopi Goldberg’s daughter?

Alvin Martin is the father of Whoopi Goldberg’s daughter, Alex, who was conceived when her mother was 18 years old. Reports point out that Whoopi had to drop out of school after she got pregnant, but her then-husband was supportive during that time. Research is yet to find details about Alvin's relationship with her daughter.

What happened to Whoopi & Maya?

Whoopi & Maya, a company specializing in medical products for menstrual pain, closed down its operations. This came after a dispute between the company's co-founders, Whoopi Goldberg and Maya Elisabeth. Rick Cusick, a board member of the company, told the media that the closure of Whoopi & Maya goes beyond personal fissures.

Whoopi Goldberg’s net worth

Whoopi Goldberg has had huge success in her career in the entertainment industry, where she accrued an estimated of approximately $60 million and an annual salary of $8 million. I

Does Whoopi get along with Oprah?

Whoopi and Oprah were not on talking terms for years when they both worked on the movie, The Colour Purple. Oprah was quoted in an article to have mentioned that she believed Whoopi had issues with her and often declined productions where she had to work with her. The two are said to have cleared the air, but it remains unknown what the actual problem between them was.

Alvin Martin’s marriage with Whoopi Goldberg might not have lasted for many years. Still, his marriage blessed him with a daughter doing amazing things and has taken America’s entertainment industry by storm.

