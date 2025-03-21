Who is Demetress Bell's mom? Everything about Gloria Williams

Demetress Bell's mom, Gloria Williams, was 13 when she gave birth to him. Although a DNA test proved that Karl Malone was the child's father, the ex-NBA star never had a relationship with his son until he was older. Reflecting on being an absentee dad, Malone once said:

I did not handle the situation right; I was wrong. Father time is the biggest thief out there because you cannot recover the time lost.

Karl Malone at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in 2020 (L). Former NFL star Demetress Bell (R). Photo: Alika Jenner via Getty Images, @NSUDemons on YouTube (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Karl Malone was a sophomore at Louisiana Tech when Demetress was born.

when Demetress was born. He was initially reluctant to acknowledge Bell as his son.

Bell as his son. Demetress Bell once revealed he was okay with not having a father figure .

. He formerly played for the NFL's Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

Gloria Williams' profile summary

Full name Gloria Bell Williams Gender Female Year of birth 1971 Age 54 years old (As of 2025) Birthplace Summerfield, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Children Demetress Bell

Who is Demetress Bell's mom?

Gloria Bell Williams welcomed her son Demetress on 3 May 1984. Her grandparents helped her raise the child as she was still in school. In a May 2008 interview with ESPN, Demetress opened up about his upbringing, saying:

I grew up around really nice people. I am lucky I never felt the void of not having a present dad. I am happy.

Demetress Bell and his mom, Gloria Williams. Photo: bleedinggreennation on Pinterest (modified by author)

Gloria Williams was a minor when she had an affair with Karl Malone

Bell was 12 by the time she realised she was expecting a child with 20-year-old Karl Malone. However, the sportsman chose to distance himself from the pregnancy to avoid negative publicity that could have jeopardised his basketball aspirations

The paternity lawsuit that exposed the skeletons in Karl Malone's closet

Although Malone was of legal age when he impregnated Williams, her family chose not to pursue charges against him.

This is because he was their neighbour back in Summerfield, and they also knew he would not be able to provide for his son while incarcerated. So, the family instead filed a paternity lawsuit against Karl in 1996.

According to Basketball Network, the court ordered him to pay $125 million per week in child support after DNA ascertained he was Demetress Bell's father.

However, the athlete complained that the amount was too high and chose to offer Gloria's family a single lump sum payment of an undisclosed amount. The out-of-the-court deal relieved Karl of future child support payments.

Ex-NBA star Demetress Bell at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2012 (L). Karl Malone at The New Avalon in 2003 (R). Photo: Drew Hallowell, Malcolm Ali (modified by author)

Gloria Williams' son had a strained relationship with his biological dad

According to a 1998 report by The Salt Lake Tribune, Gloria revealed that her 14-year-old son did not want anything to do with his dad because his feelings were hurt by his initial reluctance to accept him.

As documented by Sportsbook Review, Demetress met his father for the first time after graduating high school, per The Buffalo News.

The 18-year-old revealed that Malone had told him it was too late to have a father-son bond and that he would have to make it on his own. In his interview with ESPN, Bell described his relationship with his dad, stating:

I do not hate him for not being in my life because that only made me a better person.

However, Demetress and Karl began mending their relationship in 2014 and were in regular contact by 2018.

Her baby daddy came under fire for his dark past decades after his son's birth

In 2023, Malone's appearance during the NBA All-Star Weekend brought back memories from his tainted past. While speaking to Salt Lake City Tribune, he addressed the backlash he was facing:

I am not discussing that because it is my personal life. I am only human!

His son, KJ, came to his rescue, saying:

He made a mistake, but at the end of the day, he is a good dad.

Former professional basketball player Karl Malone during the 2023 NBA All-Star. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

The Buffalo Bills selected Demetress in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL draft. He is widely recognised for playing for five years in the league without ever having played a down of high school football. However, Bell's last sports contract was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013.

FAQs

Demetress Bell's mother largely stays away from the spotlight. Here are some frequently asked questions about her baby daddy and son:

How old is Gloria Bell Williams?

Judging from the fact that Demetress was born in 1984, and his mom is 13 years older than him, it is safe to assume she was born in 1971. This makes her 54 as of 2025.

Who are Demetress Bell's parents?

Gloria Bell and Karl Malone welcomed their son out of wedlock. In 1988, he married Kay Kinsey, with whom he shares three daughters and one son.

Why did Demetress Bell change his name?

Karl Malone's son changed his name from Demetrius to Demetress in 2012 to correct a spelling error after he discovered his birth certificate listed his name as Demetress.

Why did Demetress Bell retire?

Demetress' NFL career was marred by a string of injuries that, for the most part, kept him away from the pitch.

Kay Kinsey and Karl Malone at the 30th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis in 2015. Photo: Mike Coppola

Where was Karl Malone born?

The former NBA player (61 as of March 2025) was born on 24 July 1963 in Summerfield, Louisiana, USA. He was the youngest of Shirley and Shedrick Hay's nine kids.

What is Karl Malone's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demetress Bell's father is worth $55 million. His wealth is attributed to his successful sporting career.

Demetress Bell's mom was a teenager when she had a son with Karl Anthony Malone. However, the ex-NFL star did not have a relationship with his old man until he was 30.

