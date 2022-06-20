Who is Kay Kinsey? Age, children, spouse, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Kay Kinsey is a former American supermodel. She is mainly known for being the wife of Karl Malone, a renowned former NBA American basketball player. Kinsey appeared in the limelight after winning the title of Miss Idaho USA in 1988 and soon was back in the limelight after tying the knot with her famous husband Karl three decades ago. So who is Karl Malone's wife?

Kay gained fame after winning the title of Miss Idaho in 1988; she was back in the headlines again after marrying NBA superstar Karl Malone.

This article highlights Kay Kinsley's age, children, spouse, and parents, among other details. Here is a chance to find out who Karl Malone's wife is and her life journey. One of the interesting facts about her that you will discover is that she owns and runs Teriyaki Grill Restaurant in Ruston.

Kay Kinsey's biography

Full name Kay Kinsey Birthplace Idaho, United States Birth date August 9, 1970 Nationality American Age 52 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Leo Ethnicity Mixed Education Boise State University Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 68 kg Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Bob and Celestina Kinsey Marital status Married Spouse Karl Malone Children Kadee, Kylee, Karleen Profiles Instagram Net worth Approximately $75 million

Who is Karl Malone's wife?

Kinsey is a beautiful and talented American former model. She was born on August 9, 1970, in Idaho, United States. Kay Kinsey's age is 52 years as of 2022. Kinsey went to a local school in her home town and, after some time, went to Boise State University in Boise, Idaho. At Boise college, she studied sociology.

Kay Kinsey's parents are Bob Kinsey, a former United States military officer, and her mother is, Celestina Kinsey. She was born in the Philippines, where she met Bob, and they relocated to San Antonio. However, her mother passed on in 2000 due to colon cancer.

Is Karl Malone's wife Filipino?

She holds American nationality and comes from a mixed ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Leo, and she practices Christianity. Her husband Karl is an African American born and raised in the USA.

Kay Kinsey's height

The former model's height is 5 feet 8 inches and she weighs 68 kg. Her hair colour is black, and her eyes are brown.

Kay and her husband Karl Malone's estimated net worth is about $75 million.

Career

Kay began her modelling career by breaking barriers and becoming a supermodel. However, after marrying Karl Malone, she chose to leave her profession as a model, and she became a director for pageants. Following her retirement from modelling, she launched a restaurant in Ruston called Teriyaki Grill.

Kinsey had gained a lot of notoriety after winning the Miss Idaho 1988 USA pageant, and she thus has several connections. Furthermore, her husband has several business connections, which has helped her in the restaurant business. Reports also state that Kay owned and operated Wolfe Krest Bed and Breakfast in Salt Lake City.

Is Kay Kinsey married?

Kay Kinsey's spouse is Karl Malone. The stunning couple shares a fantastic love story. They met at a mall during an autograph session and slowly got to know each other over the phone. They exchanged vows on December 24, 1990.

How many kids does Karl Malone have?

The couple has been blessed with four beautiful kids, three daughters and a son. Kay Kinsey's children are Kadee Malone, the eldest daughter, born on November 8, 1992. Following Kadee and Kylee and Karlee Malone, who are 27 and 21 years of age as of 2022.

Their last-born son, K.J Malone, was born on May 8, 1995. Currently, he is an American Football Offensive Lineman. Additionally, Kay Kinsey is the stepmother of three of Karl's children from previous relationships, including twins Daryl Ford, Cheryl Ford, and Darius Bell.

Where does Karl Malone live now?

Malone retired in 2004 and according to reports he currently lives in Louisiana.

Kay Kinsey's net worth

Kinsey continues to connect with business people due to her husband's connections in his business. For example, when Karl Malone was a basketball player, he made an excellent income of about $104 million during his career. His most significant victories in the games occurred between 2002-2003. Furthermore, he won $19.2 million for the team he played for, the Utah Jazz.

Profiles

Kay and Karl have a huge family; they have seven grandchildren.

Kay Kinsey's Instagram is @mamil32; she has 12,600 followers as of 30 June 2022. There were no official Twitter or Facebook profiles found.

Kay Kinsey has a big family with seven grandchildren. She earned her bachelor's degree from Boise State University and has achieved much success throughout her career. From being a supermodel, then director of pageants, to being a restaurateur, there is nothing that can stop her.

