Who is Thabile Dube? Biography, age, wife, pictures, profiles, net worth

Benjamin Dube has been known for his Christian worship songs in South Africa. He is popular in the entertainment industry, and his music inspires many young South Africans. His fame spreads across the entire continent with his enriching style of gospel worship. Many, however, may ask. Who is the songwriter married to?

Dube's wife is Thabile Mapila, and she has been supportive of her husband's musical career as she helps a man who has had two failed marriages. Here is what is known about the South African gospel artist's wife.

Thabile Dube's profile

Full name: Thabile Mapila Dube

Thabile Mapila Dube Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Benjamin Dube

Benjamin Dube Children: Four sons

Four sons Facebook: Firstlady Thabile Mapila Dube

Firstlady Thabile Mapila Dube Instagram: @thabile_dube

Thabile Dube's biography

She grew up in Soweto, Gauteng and currently live in Johannesburg, the city of Gauteng. Her Sister is Tumi Bmelo Modiba, and her brother is Fika Fantastique. Thabile is reserved about her personal life and family background because little is known about her early life and family.

How old is Thabile Dube?

Unfortunately, Thabile Dube's age as of 2022 remains unknown since little is known about her private life in the public domain. Her husband, however, is Pastor Benjamin. He is 60 years old, and he was born on 23rd January 1962.

Career

The wife of the famous pastor in South Africa is a Registered Nurse (RN), and she works at Netcare Garden City Hospital. She has worked at BMW, Rahman Consultant, Standard Bank, and Garden City Clinic.

Thabile Dube's pictures

Thabile Mapila's pictures are found across her social networks, including Facebook, where she has photos of Benjamin alongside others.

Is Benjamin Dube still married?

According to an interview he did with a Rwandese TV station in 2019, Rev. Benjamin has had two marriages and two divorces. He does, however, live with Phindile Valencia, his first wife and mother of his three sons.

The pronounced musician is known to have two failed marriages. The first one was with Phindile Valencia, and after separating, he got married to Thabile Mapila. Still, the relationship did not work, and the two had to separate over unclear circumstances. Nevertheless, they were blessed with one son named Mangi .

Phindile is the mother of the Mthokozisi, Sihle, and Buhle , and the three of them are members of the Dube brothers, a gospel music trio.

Thabile Dube's net worth

Apart from her income as a registered nurse at Netcare Garden City Hospital, her net worth remains a mystery. However, her husband Benjamin's net worth is reported to be around $6 million, according to some sources.

Which church does Benjamin Dube attend?

The legendary South African musician is a bishop at High Praise Centre, located at 6807 I-Kwebula St, Vosloorus, South Africa.

Where is Benjamin Dube's house?

The gospel singer currently resides in Johannesburg in his Tuscan- style Alberton mansion with his sons.

The number of Christian marriages ending in divorce has risen dramatically. Many people blame changes in societal conditions, while others say that marriage frequently fails to match the expectations of one person in a partnership. Divorce has affected many powerful ministers of the word, like Benjamin Dube and his ex-wife Thabile Dube.

