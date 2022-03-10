Who is Angie Bautista? All you need to know about Dave Bautista's ex-wife

Angie Bautista is one of the women who gained fame because of her marriage. Although Dave Bautista's ex-wife's union with Dave Bautista, an American WWE wrestler, only lasted for about eight years, Dave's role in raising funds for her when she battled cancer will keep lingering in her mind.

Angie Bautista was born in the United States of America in the early 1970s. She is reserved about her personal life and family background because not much is known about her early life and family. Dave Bautista's ex-wife worked at a nearby bar and club where the couple met and started a relationship before getting married in 1998.

Who is Dave Bautista's ex-wife?

Angie is the ex-wife of Dave Bautista, a well-known actor, professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist. She is the second woman who had entered Dave's life as a wife. Angie overcame cancer, and her ordeal demonstrated the difficulties of dealing with a family member's illness. She is a fitness instructor who is also interested in business.

Some people do mistake her name for Angie Bautista Chavez. However, these two ladies are different and apart. Chavez is an Assistant Professor at the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University.

Angie Bautista's age cannot be pinpointed because her date of birth is not explicitly known. Nevertheless, her age range falls between 48 and 52 years.

Personal life

Angie Bautista, Dave Bautista's wife then, met him in the late 1990s and was wedded on the 16th of November, 1998. Dave is an American professional wrestler, mixed martial artist, and actor. Two years into their marriage, Bautista signed his first deal with the World Wrestling Foundation (WWF), now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In the process, the wrestler rose to prominence and was privileged to fight under the moniker Batista. Dave won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions, became a WWE Champion twice and a member of the WWE Tag Team Champions once. Also, he was decorated as a member of the World Tag Team Champions on three occasions.

So, how rich is Dave Bautista? Currently, Dave Bautista's net worth is estimated at $16 million. Besides his feat in wrestling, Bautista has some acting credits. Though his role was not credited, he made his acting debut in the 2006 comedy Relative Strangers. Nevertheless, he has featured in several other movies and television series. In addition, he played Mr Hinx in James Bond's film Spectre.

Needful to note is that Dave had married once before his marriage with Angie. He first married Glenda on the 25th of March, 1990. Glenda gave birth to Keilani (born 1990) and Athena (born 1992). The divorce between Bautista and Glenda was formalised on the 1st of April, 1998.

Unfortunately, Angie and David divorced in 2006, meaning their marriage lasted for eight years. There are different speculations on why they went their separate ways. Some said it was mutually agreed on, while others said Dave's involvement with a WWF Diva led to their separation.

On the 16th of October, 2007, David released his autobiography, Batista Unleashed. This book brought the former couple to talking terms as they began to see their differences from a different perspective, making Angie and Dave friends again even after their divorce.

Does Bautista have a wife? Currently, he does not have a wife.

So, how many wives has Dave Bautista? In 2015, Dave married his third wife, Sarah Jade, a professional dancer, but the couple divorced in 2019, meaning that the actor has divorced three times.

The miracle baby

Angie and Dave have a kid named Oliver. Angie was in remission when the child was born in 2007. Angie Bautista's son was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), and she affectionately refers to him as her miracle baby.

Angie's fight with cancer and survival

In the 2000s, Angie felt weak before noticing bruises on her body. Initially, she thought it had to do with her diet, but the symptoms persisted. After undergoing different tests, it became apparent that she had a tumour in her ovary. Then, in 2002, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Dave came up with a video campaign titled Bautista vs Cancer to raise funds for her treatment. The two-year project supported Monday Night Mayhem wrestling and The South of France Spa Naturals to get financial support to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). He also worked with his friend, Jimmy Noonan, former WWE's Security Head. So, is Angie Bautista still alive? Well, she is alive and in good health.

Although Angie Bautista likes to live her life off social media and public radar, she is happy doing things she finds supportive. Dave Bautista's ex-wife works as a fitness instructor. She also takes care of her miracle baby, Oliver.

