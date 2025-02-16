A kayaker, Adrián Simancas, was at sea when he went through the most after meeting a giant sea creature

The adventurer ran into a humpback whale while kayaking in the open sea, and disaster ensued as the large mammal surfaced from under him

TikTok viewers were floored by the video of the incredible moment between Adrián Simancas and the whale

One gent's trip out at sea took a terrifying turn. A whale gave Adrián Simancas the story of a lifetime after taking him on a wild ride.

A man was swallowed by a whale and lived to tell the tale. Image: Paul Souders/ Anton5146

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok video of the man and a whale received over half a million likes on the socials. People were floored by the man's run-in with the whale.

Man clashes with whale

A TikTok video by @CTVNews shows the moment a whale briefly swallowed Adrián. The guy was in a pack raft when the world's largest sea mammal broke the water's surface and gobbled him up from underneath. Luckily, the kayaker resurfaced after being swallowed. Watch the video below:

What is it like to be swallowed by a whale?

The kayaker described how it felt to be inside a whale's mouth in a TikTok video shared by CNN. Adrián felt a weight hit him from the back but thought it was too big to be a wave until he guessed he was in something's mouth.

Adrián Simancas survived after a humpback whale closed its mouth on him. Image: George Karbus Photography

Source: Getty Images

Adrián said he did not think it was a whale, he only saw dark blue and white colours before feeling a slimy texture on his cheeks. The whale closed its mouth around Adrián. He said the whale took him underwater and he thought he was going to die. Adrián was convinced there was nothing he could do if he was in the mouth of a big fish. In reality, the kayaker said he wasn't in danger because the whale didn't touch him. Watch the video of Adrián discussing his whale encounter:

Peeps amazed by man swallowed by whale

Online users joked about the man who survived the humpback whale encounter. Read the comments:

jayjay declared:

"You are Jonah of our time,now preach brother."

thandolwethu commented:

"Nikuphi zinja nangu Jonah."

Nana2341 wrote:

"This is so biblical."

Swostika Sharma added:

"Why is he so chill about it? 😭"

ginger remarked:

"Chillest guy on earth."

mal | build w/out burnout added:

"This feels FAR TOO CASUAL."

4 Briefly News animal encounter stories

A baboon was caught on camera trying its best to break into a woman's room while she was on safari.

Online users were in stitches after they spotted a fly that was stuck when it landed on a pack of frozen food.

One cameraman experienced a terrifying moment when a lion came for him while he was recording.

Netizens were full of questions after a woman claimed that she sleeps with one of the world's most dangerous snakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News