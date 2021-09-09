A local domestic worker, Elizabeth Ely has obtained her university degree at the age of 60

The incredible old lady is officially a Business Management graduate

Mzansi took to the comments section and many people celebrated Mam Elizabeth for being such an inspiration to the youth

A local gogo is an inspiration to Mzansi after recently obtaining her degree in Business Management. Although it's unclear how long Elizabeth Ely had been working towards the incredible achievement, the 60-year-old domestic worker managed to get it done.

Elizabeth Ely has just earned her degree in Business Management. The 60-year-old has worked much of her life as a domestic worker. Images: Thomas Mawela/LinkedIn

Heading online, LinkedIn member Thomas Mawela shared her amazing story.

"A clean sweep: Domestic worker obtains Business Management degree at age 60 - Elizabeth Ely," he captioned the post.

Local social media users were certainly inspired by the wonderful old lady and her determined spirit. Many people felt she was a true window of hope for the youth of Mzansi.

Check out some of the heartfelt comments below:

Susan Kone said:

"CONGRATULATIONS. AGE IS JUST A NUMBER, May our youth be inspired and motivated by this for a better South Africa. Well-done mama."

Brian Smith said:

"Amazing, it's never too late there is nothing like the present."

Vuyo Sigauke said:

"From now onwards, we have a role model of inspiration, well-done Mother for leading our community as an example."

Phuti Charles Mokgokong said:

"So inspiring " congratulations mama."

Khanyi Tshabalala said:

"Proud of mama..."

