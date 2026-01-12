Who is Amber Turner’s boyfriend? Meet Archie Chandler from Kent

Sources state Amber Turner’s boyfriend, Archie Chandler, is a businessman and socialite from Kent. The pair reportedly began dating in mid-2024 and went Instagram official with their relationship in July of that year. As of 2026, the couple remains together, with Turner frequently splitting her time between Essex and Dubai, where they have spent significant time together.

Amber Turner during a BUILD panel discussion on 31 August 2018 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Amber Turner’s profile summary

Full name Amber Turner Gender Female Date of birth 20 July 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Brentwood, Essex, England Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality British Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Archie Chandler Profession Reality TV personality, influencer, model Social media Instagram

Who is Amber Turner’s boyfriend, Archie Chandler?

Archie Chandler is a businessman and socialite from Kent in Southeast England. He gained public recognition in mid-2024 as Amber Turner’s new boyfriend. Unlike his high-profile girlfriend, Chandler is not a celebrity or reality TV star. He is primarily based in Kent, though he is reportedly well-connected within the Essex circle.

Five fast facts about Amber Turner’s boyfriend, Archie Chandler. Photo: @amberturnerx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Archie Chandler and Amber Turner’s relationship: When did they start dating?

Archie Chandler and Amber Turner reportedly began dating in May 2024 following Turner’s high-profile split from long-term partner Dan Edgar in May 2023. They went Instagram official in July 2024 and were first spotted publicly on a romantic holiday in Ibiza, where they were photographed together.

For Amber’s 31st birthday, Archie sent her a bouquet of 100 white roses, which she shared on Instagram and captioned: "most special one yet". In August 2024, Chandler shared photos of them celebrating the birthday month in Dubai.

As of late December 2025, Amber Turner remains in a relationship with Archie Chandler and frequently appears on each other’s social media platforms. According to the Daily Mail, the reality television personality resides in Dubai with Archie and only returns to the UK to film scenes for TOWIE.

Are Amber Turner and Dan still together? Her past relationship

Amber Turner in Dubai on 14 January 2025. Photo: @amberturnerx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar ended their on-and-off relationship of six years in May 2023. The pair first began dating in early 2017, shortly after Amber joined the cast of TOWIE. In a 2023 interview with BANG Showbiz, Dan Edgar spoke out on the split from Amber Turner, stating:

There have been things that have not been right for a long time. We tried it, and at the end of the day, it did not work. Me and Amber have been together, and we have been on and off. We’ve tried things and gone through a lot of trials and tribulations over the years. In the end, it just has not worked. So, you move on. It’s life. It is what it is.

Amber Turner in Brentwood, United Kingdom, on 31 August 2025. Photo: @amberturnerx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dan later addressed the split by clearing up the rumours and explaining why their relationship ultimately came to an end, saying:

There are always rumours. There have been rumours about me in the past. Our relationship has not come to an end because of rumours about who did what. We both got to the important stage of, "Are you going to be the person I marry and have kids with?" But that was not going to happen to us. You cannot waste time at this age.

Since their final split, both have confirmed they are very much done and moved out of their shared Essex home, though they occasionally maintain civil contact to co-parent their dog, Oliver. As of late 2025, both stars have moved on to new partners. Dan Edgar, after a brief romance with co-star Ella Rae Wise that ended in early 2025, has more recently been linked to former co-star Chloe Lewis.

Who is Amber Turner? A look at her early life and background

Amber Turner is a British reality television personality, fashion blogger, and entrepreneur best known for starring in the long-running reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). Amber was born on 20 July 1993, in England, making her 31 years old as of 2025.

Amber Turner in Brentwood, United Kingdom, on 1 December 2025. Photo: @amberturnerx on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Before joining the cast of TOWIE, Amber worked as a fashion blogger and social media influencer, building a digital presence focused on lifestyle and beauty. She runs Active with Amber, a fitness brand offering workout plans and health guides.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Amber Turner seeing now?

Reality star Amber Turner from The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) is currently dating Archie Chandler, according to sources.

Why did Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split?

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar’s separation was primarily attributed to reaching a stage where they no longer saw a future together involving marriage or children.

Where is Amber Turner now?

As of January 2026, Amber Turner is primarily based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She officially relocated there in late 2024 but continues to split her time between Dubai and her home in Essex to film for TOWIE.

Archie Chandler, a businessman from Kent, rose to public prominence in 2024 after being revealed as Amber Turner’s boyfriend. Unlike Turner, he maintains a more private life but is described as a stable influence within social circles.

