Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, is a leading venture capitalist, published author, and podcast host. The duo began dating in late 2021, but they were allegedly last seen together in March 2023, sparking split rumours. However, the Silicon Valley star is still believed to be dating Brianne Kimmel, as neither of them has confirmed or denied the allegations.

Brianne Kimmel at Delilah Los Angeles, on June 28, 2025 (L). Jimmy and Brianne at the screening of "Squid Game" on November 08, 2021 (R). Photo: @briannekimmel, @Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jimmy O. Yang hinted at breaking up with Brianne Kimmel , a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist.

O. Yang , a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist. Jimmy and Brianne Kimmel started their relationship in late 2021 .

. The duo was last spotted together at a restaurant in March 2023.

in March 2023. Yang and Kimmel are rumoured to have split, but neither of them has confirmed or denied.

Brianne Kimmel's profile summary

Full name Brianne Kimmel Date of birth September 12, 1988 Age 37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Ukraine Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Ukrainian-American Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Jimmy O. Yang Education Barclay College and Kent State University Profession Venture capitalist, angel investor, social media personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

About Brianne Kimmel, Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend

Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend is Brianne Kimmel, a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, angel investor, and published author. However, rumours of their alleged breakup began to circulate in late 2024, following Jimmy's interview with GQ. He said,

Put that in the story please, because on Wikipedia it says we’re still in a relationship. They're like, ‘Well, you got to say it in interviews.’ So please write it in, and then they can reference it on Wikipedia.

Brianne Kimmel at Palo Alto, California, on April 10, 2018. Photo: @briannekimmel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jimmy O. Yang's relationship with Brianne Kimmel

Brianne and Jimmy O. Yang sparked dating rumours in September 2021 when she shared a picture of herself and Jimmy on a since-deleted Instagram post. She captioned,

@funnyasiandude is the San Diego tour guide! OB Noodle House arcade, and my spirit animal.

The duo made their red-carpet debut in November 2021, when they appeared together at the premiere of Squid Game in Los Angeles. They later appeared at multiple events together.

Brianne Kimmel's age and early life

Brianne Kimmel (aged 37 as of 2025) was born in Ukraine on September 12, 1988. She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, United States.

Brianne attended Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas, for a semester in 2010. She later earned a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Kent State University in Portage County, Ohio.

Jimmy O. Yang and Brianne Kimmel at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022. Photo by Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Brianne Kimmel's career

Brianne Kimmel is a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, podcast host, and supporter of the arts featured in CNBC, Vice, and Paper Magazine. Her endeavours include:

Worklife Studios

Brianne founded Worklife Ventures, an investment firm focused on early-stage companies, in 2019. She said,

I started Worklife to reimagine work alongside thoughtful founders, building new opportunities for every creator, designer, developer and individual who uses the tech we've backed.

Angel investor

Kimmel also works as an angel investor with Webflow and a social media influencer, often sharing startup trends and commentary on venture capital on the platform. Brianne previously worked as a market strategist for Zendesk.

According to her LinkedIn profile, her career began in March 2013 when she joined Expedia Inc. as head of social media and worked until February 2016. She also worked as an instructor on evenings and weekends at the General Assembly until 2017.

Jimmy and Kimmel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 16, 2022 (L). The duo at the Amazon Music Live Concert on Nov 3, 2022 (R). Photo by Tommaso Boddi, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brianne Kimmel's net worth

Kimmel's net worth is not publicly documented. However, the venture capitalist has invested in over 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some of which have surpassed $1 billion in value.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy O. Yang, has a net worth estimated at $5 million. He derives his fortune from his career as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author.

A look at Jimmy O. Yang's career

Jimmy O. Yang made his acting debut in 2012 when he was featured in 2 Broke Girls, but his career breakthrough came when he featured as Jian-Yang in Silicon Valley. He boasts over 51 movies and TV shows. Some of his movies and TV shows include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 Roofman Used Car Salesman 2024 Interior: Chinatown Willis Wu 2023 The Monkey King The Monkey King 2022 Easter Sunday Marvin 2021 Love Hard Josh Lin 2020 The Opening Act Will Chu 2018 Crazy Rich Asians Bernard Tai

Stand-up comedy

Jimmy had his first late-night comedy appearance in 2014 at The Arsenio Hall Show. He has since released multiple stand-up specials, including Good Deal and Guess How Much? Jimmy has also held stand-up tours since 2018 and authored How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.

Jimmy O. Yang at the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Photo by John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy O. Yang's age and early life

Jimmy (aged 38 years old as of 2025) was born on June 11, 1987, in Hong Kong. When he was 13, his family relocated to the United States, where Jimmy and his brother Roy enrolled at John Burroughs Middle School.

The renowned actor later enrolled at Beverly Hills High School. He pursued a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

Trivia

Kimmel takes cooking classes every time she visits a new city, in addition to collecting cookbooks.

Brianne is an avid collector of LeBron James jerseys.

Conclusion

Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, has established herself as a venture capitalist and angel investor. She is also the founder and managing director of Worklife Ventures. However, they are alleged to have called off their relationship.

READ MORE: Who is Malachi Barton's girlfriend?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Malachi Barton, an American actor and singer, best known for his role in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Despite his high-profile career, the actor is reportedly single. There have been rumours of dating his co-stars, such as Ariana Greenblatt and Freya Skye, but he has debunked them.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News