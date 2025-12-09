Who is Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend? Brianne Kimmel and dating history
Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, is a leading venture capitalist, published author, and podcast host. The duo began dating in late 2021, but they were allegedly last seen together in March 2023, sparking split rumours. However, the Silicon Valley star is still believed to be dating Brianne Kimmel, as neither of them has confirmed or denied the allegations.
About Brianne Kimmel, Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend
Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend is Brianne Kimmel, a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, angel investor, and published author. However, rumours of their alleged breakup began to circulate in late 2024, following Jimmy's interview with GQ. He said,
Put that in the story please, because on Wikipedia it says we’re still in a relationship. They're like, ‘Well, you got to say it in interviews.’ So please write it in, and then they can reference it on Wikipedia.
Jimmy O. Yang's relationship with Brianne Kimmel
Brianne and Jimmy O. Yang sparked dating rumours in September 2021 when she shared a picture of herself and Jimmy on a since-deleted Instagram post. She captioned,
@funnyasiandude is the San Diego tour guide! OB Noodle House arcade, and my spirit animal.
The duo made their red-carpet debut in November 2021, when they appeared together at the premiere of Squid Game in Los Angeles. They later appeared at multiple events together.
Brianne Kimmel's age and early life
Brianne Kimmel (aged 37 as of 2025) was born in Ukraine on September 12, 1988. She grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, United States.
Brianne attended Barclay College in Haviland, Kansas, for a semester in 2010. She later earned a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Kent State University in Portage County, Ohio.
Exploring Brianne Kimmel's career
Brianne Kimmel is a Ukrainian-American venture capitalist, podcast host, and supporter of the arts featured in CNBC, Vice, and Paper Magazine. Her endeavours include:
Worklife Studios
Brianne founded Worklife Ventures, an investment firm focused on early-stage companies, in 2019. She said,
I started Worklife to reimagine work alongside thoughtful founders, building new opportunities for every creator, designer, developer and individual who uses the tech we've backed.
Angel investor
Kimmel also works as an angel investor with Webflow and a social media influencer, often sharing startup trends and commentary on venture capital on the platform. Brianne previously worked as a market strategist for Zendesk.
According to her LinkedIn profile, her career began in March 2013 when she joined Expedia Inc. as head of social media and worked until February 2016. She also worked as an instructor on evenings and weekends at the General Assembly until 2017.
Brianne Kimmel's net worth
Kimmel's net worth is not publicly documented. However, the venture capitalist has invested in over 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some of which have surpassed $1 billion in value.
Her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy O. Yang, has a net worth estimated at $5 million. He derives his fortune from his career as a stand-up comedian, actor, and author.
A look at Jimmy O. Yang's career
Jimmy O. Yang made his acting debut in 2012 when he was featured in 2 Broke Girls, but his career breakthrough came when he featured as Jian-Yang in Silicon Valley. He boasts over 51 movies and TV shows. Some of his movies and TV shows include:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2025
Roofman
Used Car Salesman
2024
Interior: Chinatown
Willis Wu
2023
The Monkey King
The Monkey King
2022
Easter Sunday
Marvin
2021
Love Hard
Josh Lin
2020
The Opening Act
Will Chu
2018
Crazy Rich Asians
Bernard Tai
Stand-up comedy
Jimmy had his first late-night comedy appearance in 2014 at The Arsenio Hall Show. He has since released multiple stand-up specials, including Good Deal and Guess How Much? Jimmy has also held stand-up tours since 2018 and authored How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents.
Jimmy O. Yang's age and early life
Jimmy (aged 38 years old as of 2025) was born on June 11, 1987, in Hong Kong. When he was 13, his family relocated to the United States, where Jimmy and his brother Roy enrolled at John Burroughs Middle School.
The renowned actor later enrolled at Beverly Hills High School. He pursued a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
Trivia
- Kimmel takes cooking classes every time she visits a new city, in addition to collecting cookbooks.
- Brianne is an avid collector of LeBron James jerseys.
Conclusion
Jimmy O. Yang's girlfriend, Brianne Kimmel, has established herself as a venture capitalist and angel investor. She is also the founder and managing director of Worklife Ventures. However, they are alleged to have called off their relationship.
