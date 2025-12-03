Is Rafael L. Silva married? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking following his soaring fame as Carlos Reyes in 9-1-1: Lone Star. His on-screen chemistry with Ronen Rubinstein, who reportedly came out as bisexual to Rafael while on set, has also fueled curiosity about his partner. However, Silva is openly gay, but keeps his love life under wraps.

I didn’t tell anyone I was gay until I got to college.

Rafael L. Silva's profile summary

Full name Rafael L. Silva Gender Male Date of birth June 18, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Belo Horizonte, Brazil Current residence New York City, United States Nationality Brazilian-American Ethnicity Latino Relationship status Single Education Pace University Profession Actor Social media Instagram

Is Rafael L. Silva married?

Rafael L. Silva is not married, and there are no public reports indicating he has a spouse. However, he has been rumoured to be in a relationship with fellow 9-1-1: Lone Star co-star, Ronen Rubinstein, due to their on-screen romance.

Despite the allegation, Rubinstein is married to Jessica Parker Kennedy, a talented actress known for The Secret Circle, Black Sails, and The Flash. Additionally, Rubinstein identifies as bisexual, and he came out to Silva, to whom the latter credited having boosted their relationship. Silva revealed,

We were shooting, and he kind of blurted it out, 'I'm bisexual'. It definitely brought us closer because it's tricky to be kissing and doing all those things in front of a camera, and as soon as the camera stops rolling, be like, 'Alright, good job, bro.

Is Rafael L. Silva gay?

Rafael L. Silva is openly gay, and he came out publicly in college. In a 2022 interview with Folie Magazine, Silva explained how he first broke the news to his family. He explained,

A month before I left for college in New York, I decided to tell my family. That Monday, I told them I had something very important to tell them the following Sunday. It was the first time I'd said it out loud, and I started crying a lot. They stood up and started clapping; they accepted me immediately.

Silva has been open about his sexual identity and has attended LGBTQ events, including the Black Tie Dinner held in Dallas in September 2022. In an interview with the Dallas Observer, Silva expressed his gratitude for gracing the event. He said,

It’s such a privilege because you get to meet people who have gone through so many experiences. I think learning from each other is the number-one task.

About Rafael L. Silva's acting career

The celebrated actor landed his first acting role in 2015 when he was featured as Ed in Drunk Art Love. He is best known for his portrayal of Carlos Reyes on the critically acclaimed series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

He is currently involved in The Waterfront, an American drama series set in North Carolina, focusing on a fishing family. Silva plays Shawn West, a bartender with a secret that could impact the family's saga.

Movies and TV shows

Silva has since appeared in multiple films, garnering over eight acting credits. Some of the movies and TV shows he has appeared in, include:

Year Movie/ TV show Role 2020 The Corps Darryl Silvanos 2019 Fluidity Raul 2018 Madam Secretary Oscar Cortez 2018 Narrator Syndrome Faceless Man 2017 Unpaid Interns Jay "Pennystock" Meirelles

Is Rafael Silva leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The 9-1-1: Lone Star came to an end on February 3, 2025, after its fifth season. The showrunner, Ryan Murphy, told Variety that the series was being cancelled due to a financial crisis. He said,

Sadly, we all love ‘Lone Star,’ but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it.

On September 15, 2024, Rafael Silva, who played Carlos Reyes, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the franchise. He captioned,

A chapter has ended and I all can feel is gratitude. Lone Star has been a blessing in my life. In summary, it has taught me I am all I need to simply Be. To Ryan, Tim, Rashad, our brilliant writers, undeniably dedicated crew, my irreplaceably talented cast mates (friends), thank you for allowing me to be me.

A look at Rafael L. Silva's age and early life

Rafael L. Silva (aged 31 as of 2025) was born on June 18, 1994, in a farming family in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. He relocated to the United States at the age of 13. He grew up in Harrison, New Jersey, where he discovered acting, which he further pursued at Pace University, earning a B.F.A. in Acting.

Trivia

Rafael is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English.

He initially wanted to become a veterinarian, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncles who worked with farm animals.

Silva was reportedly bullied when he relocated to the United States.

Final word

This article answers the many searches of "Is Rafael L. Silva married?", after his on-screen chemistry with Ronen Rubinstein, who reportedly came out as bisexual to Rafael while on set. The Brazilian-American actor is openly gay and seemingly single, preferring to keep his love life away from public scrutiny.

