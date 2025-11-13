Is Jericka Duncan married? Quick facts about the CBS news correspondent

Jericka Duncan, the prominent CBS news correspondent, appears to be unmarried. Although she is known for her fearless reporting, she keeps her personal life under wraps, focusing on her career as an award-winning national correspondent at CBS.

Jericka on February 14, 2016 (L). Jericka, her daughter Journey Duncan-Clark, and parents, Ronnie & Yvonne, on Jun 17, 2018 (R). Photo: @Jerickaduncan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Jericka Duncan has no publicly documented husband or relationship , as she prefers to keep her private life out of the public spotlight.

, as she prefers to keep her private life out of the public spotlight. Jericka has been alleged to be romantically involved with Dray Clark , a fellow media personality.

, a fellow media personality. She has a daughter named Journey Duncan-Clark.

Jericka has been rumoured to be a lesbian but has never talked about her sexuality.

Jericka Duncan's profile summary

Full name Jericka Duncan Date of birth August 12, 1983 Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Aurora, Ohio, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Father Ronnie Duncan Mother Yvonne Duncan Siblings Joshua and Jasmine Duncan Relationship status Single Children Journey Duncan-Clark Education Aurora High School and Ohio University Profession Media personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Is Jericka Duncan married?

The prominent media personality is unmarried, and there are no public reports of Jericka Duncan's husband. She prefers to maintain a low profile when it comes to her love life. However, she has been romantically linked with award-winning journalist Dray Clark.

Additionally, Jericka has been accused of being a lesbian. Despite the rumours, Jericka has yet to confirm or refute these claims.

Jericka Duncan on October 1, 2017. Photo: @Jerickaduncan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Jericka Duncan's daughter

Jericka Duncan has a daughter named Journey Duncan-Clark, but she prefers to keep her away from the limelight. During a Florida visit, Jericka revealed that her daughter helps to keep her grounded while balancing her demanding career and life. She stated,

This little girl right here… she's my why.

As for Duncan-Clark, she described her mother as supportive and understanding. She elaborated:

She's really understanding, which I like… I'm allowed to have mental health days, and if I needed to talk to someone, she wouldn't say no.

Jericka Duncan and her daughter, Journey Duncan-Clark, on May 8, 2016 (L), May 3, 2016 (R). Photo: @Jerickaduncan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Exploring Jericka Duncan's career

Jericka Duncan is an accomplished American national TV news correspondent and anchor for CBS Weekend News. She is based in New York City. She began her journalism career at WETM-TV in Elmira, New York, then she moved to WIVB-TV in Buffalo, New York, followed by KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

Jericka Duncan has been a CBS correspondent since 2013. She has covered major national stories, including the 70th anniversary of D-Day, the first anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, and the Washington Navy Yard shooting.

She has received numerous accolades, including two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, a New York State Broadcasters Association Award, local Emmy Awards, and the Broadcast Journalist of the Year award from the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.

Is Jericka Duncan a lawyer?

While she recently earned a Juris Master's in American Legal Studies from Liberty University, Jericka Duncan is not a practising lawyer. She works as a broadcast journalist and the anchor of the CBS Weekend News.

Jericka on March 18, 2018 (L). Jericka and her father, Ronnie Duncan, on January 19, 2020 (R). Photo: @Jerickaduncan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

A look at Jericka Duncan's net worth and salary

According to Yen News, Jericka Duncan's estimated net worth is $1 million. Her wealth primarily stems from her successful career as a broadcast journalist and anchor, especially at CBS.

Jericka Duncan's salary is not publicly documented. However , Tuko News estimates her annual salary to be between $40,000 and $110,000.

About Jericka Duncan's age and early life

Jericka Duncan (42 years old as of 2025) was born in Aurora, Ohio, United States, on August 12, 1983. Her parents are Ronnie Duncan, an experienced broadcaster and sports director at CBS 19, and Yvonne Duncan.

Jericka Duncan holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnic background. She grew up alongside her younger siblings, Joshua and Jasmine Duncan.

Jericka attended Aurora High School, where she was also a member of the school's track and field team before graduating in 2001. The CBS news anchor went to Ohio University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. At the institution, she served as the captain of track and field and was eventually awarded the NAACP Image Award for Athletics.

Jericka on April 26, 2020 (L). Jericka and her siblings, Joshua and Jasmine Duncan, on September 21, 2019 (R). Photo: @Jerickaduncan on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Trivia

Duncan has covered high-profile cases involving sexual misconduct allegations against public figures such as R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Andrew Cuomo, and Harvey Weinstein.

In 2020, she reported on the murder trial of Nicole Addimando and the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

Jericka Duncan is a member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and an honorary member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Final word

Is Jericka Duncan married? This is a question that most of her fans have been asking after she was alleged to be dating a fellow media personality, Dray Clark. However, there are no reports of her being married or in a relationship. Despite her profession being an open book, she has opted to lead a private life, focusing on powerful storytelling and breaking major news stories worldwide.

READ MORE: Is Madison Scarpino married?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Madison Scarpino, a prominent Fox News reporter based in Atlanta. She joined the news network in 2022 as a multimedia reporter, based in St. Louis, before she was promoted to her current role.

Besides her successful career, her marital status has been a topic of interest. However, she is not married and is focused on her career.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News