Paul Mescal’s girlfriend: Is he still dating Gracie Abrams?

As of late 2025, Paul Mescal’s girlfriend is singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. The couple, who have been dating since 2024, made their relationship more public throughout 2025 by attending various events and sharing milestones on social media. Paul has also previously been linked to several other high-profile figures, including Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul Mescal’s profile summary

Who is Paul Mescal’s girlfriend?

Paul Mescal is currently in a relationship with Gracie Abrams, an American singer and songwriter. The couple first sparked dating rumours in June 2024 when they were spotted dining together in London. They made their relationship official via Instagram in July 2025 when Abrams posted photos of them together at the Glastonbury Festival.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have frequently supported each other’s careers. In May 2025, Abrams attended the premiere of Mescal’s film The History of Sound at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, Mescal has been spotted at numerous stops on Abrams’ The Secret of Us tour, including shows in New Zealand and New York City.

Speculation about an engagement circulated in May 2025 after Abrams was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger, though neither has confirmed these rumours. Despite their public appearances, both have expressed a desire to keep details of their relationship private. Mescal explained why in a September 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, stating:

I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me. I want to protect those things fundamentally.

A look at Paul Mescal’s past relationships

Since his breakout role in Normal People, Paul Mescal’s personal life has drawn significant public interest. Here is a look at the actor's past relationships:

Phoebe Bridgers (2020–2022)

Phoebe Bridgers is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. She rose to fame with her 2017 debut album, Stranger in the Alps, followed by the critically acclaimed Punisher (2020). Phoebe and Paul’s relationship was one of the actor’s most public relationships.

The two first met virtually on Instagram Live in May 2020. Their official first meeting was during an Instagram livestream for Wonderland magazine, and they attended major events together, including the 2022 Met Gala. Just a month later, Paul featured in the music video for Saviour Complex, one of Bridgers’ hit songs.

Though they were reportedly engaged in late 2022, they split in December of that year amid rumours of her moving on with Bo Burnham. Mescal has never publicly discussed the breakup. However, in an August 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, he said he dislikes when people feel entitled to details about his personal life, saying:

The stuff that hurts is the personal stuff. It is nobody else’s business and should never be commented on because it’s indecent. And it is unkind. Honest answer, it makes me angry. … It’s the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me ...mad.

In a February 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the actor also promised to never publicly discuss his personal life, stating:

Sometimes I can drown [the public prodding] out, and then other times it makes me really mad and upset. People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life, and who they’re living with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it.

Paul Mescal’s rumoured relationships

While Paul Mescal prefers to keep his personal life private, he has been linked to several high-profile stars through social media posts, public outings, and industry events. Here is a look at the actor’s rumoured relationships:

Daisy Edgar Jones (2020)

Paul Mescal’s girlfriend list also includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, a rising English actress known for her breakout role as Marianne Sheridan in the hit series Normal People, and has since starred in films like Fresh, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Twisters.

She and Paul Mescal sparked dating rumours in 2020 after starring as lovers in Normal People, where their strong on-screen chemistry made many fans believe their connection was real. The rumours grew over the years due to their close friendship, public appearances, and viral moments such as photos from events like the Met Gala.

However, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones repeatedly clarified that they were just close friends. In 2024, Edgar-Jones told Variety:

Paul is one of my lifetime best friends. He’s an incredibly grounded person, and I am, too, I think, so it’s nice to have those touchstones—those people you can laugh about things with and be light-hearted with.

Angelina Jolie (2023)

Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie sparked dating rumours shortly after his split from Bridgers. According to Page Six, the rumours arose after the two were photographed having coffee together in 2023 in London after Jolie had watched Mescal’s performance in the play A Streetcar Named Desire. Angelina was there with her daughter, Shiloh, and they were seen chatting casually at a café near the theatre.

Sophie Wilde (March 2024)

Sophie Wilde is a rising Australian actress known for starring roles in the hit horror film Talk to Me, the Netflix series Everything Now, and the period drama Tom Jones. She and Paul Mescal were rumoured to be dating in early 2024, after they were spotted kissing at a BAFTA Awards after-party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

According to The Mirror, Sophie Wilde and Paul Mescal reportedly became friends in late 2023 after meeting at various red-carpet events and sitting together at a Gucci fashion show. There are no public photos of them together as a couple, and neither Mescal nor Wilde ever commented on the dating rumours.

Frequently asked questions

Are Paul Mescal and Daisy still together?

In 2025, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are still close friends, but they are not, and have never been, a romantic couple.

Are Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers still together?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are no longer together, as they ended their relationship in December 2022 after dating for more than two years.

As documented by The Guardian, Paul Mescal and Natalie Portman never dated, as both stars clarified they were simply friends following viral photos of them together in London in 2024.

What is the age difference between Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams?

Paul Mescal is 29 years old, and Gracie Abrams is 26 years old, resulting in an age difference of approximately three and a half years. Mescal was born on 2 February 1996, while Abrams was born on 7 September 1999.

Conclusion

Paul Mescal’s girlfriend in 2025 is reportedly American singer Gracie Abrams. They have not given a formal public statement like a press interview, explicitly describing “yes, we’re dating.” Both have preferred to protect their privacy. Before this, Mescal dated singer Phoebe Bridgers from 2020 to 2022 and was also linked to a few co-stars in the past.

