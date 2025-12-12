Who is Rosie O’Donnell’s partner? Her complete dating history

Who is Rosie O’Donnell’s partner? The American comedian is currently single. Her most recent public relationship was with Aimee Hauer in 2022, following high-profile marriages to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds. O’Donnell has openly shared details about her love life across various platforms.

Rosie O’Donnell in Sydney, Australia (L). Rosie O’Donnell in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Brendon Thorne, Alberto E. Rodriguez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rosie O’Donnell is not dating anyone at the moment and has openly said she is happy and comfortable being on her own.

She has been married twice: first to Kelli Carpenter (2004-2007) and second to Michelle Rounds (2012-2015) .

and second to . O’Donnell was engaged to Army veteran and police officer Elizabeth Rooney , but they broke up in late 2019 after about a year together.

, but they broke up in late 2019 after about a year together. Her most recent public relationship was in 2022 with TikTok creator Aimee Hauer, which was relatively short-lived.

Who is Rosie O’Donnell’s partner?

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell has been a prominent figure in the media for decades, and her relationships have often captured public attention. She is currently single and has publicly stated that she is happily single and settled in her routine. She told Page Six in 2023:

If something happened naturally, you know, maybe. But I don’t know. I’ve kind of settled into my routine. I got it all kind of like a well-oiled machine, and I don’t know how much room I have to tell you the God’s truth.

Five fast facts about Rosie O’Donnell. Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images (modified by author)

Exploring Rosie O’Donnell’s dating history

The popular comedian has been linked to several women over the years, primarily after she publicly came out as gay in 2002. Her dating history includes two marriages and several engagements. Below is an overview of Rosie O’Donnell’s relationships:

1. Kelli Carpenter (1990s – 2007)

Full name : Kelli Carpenter

: Kelli Carpenter Date of birth : 24 May 1967

: 24 May 1967 Age : 58 years old (as of 2025)

: 58 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Occupation: Producer

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, is an American travel entrepreneur, producer, and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and family issues. Kelli Carpenter and Rosie O’Donnell began their relationship in the early 2000s and married in San Francisco on 26 February 2004, but their marriage was nullified by the state on 12 August 2004.

Rosie O’Donnell and Kelli Carpenter O’Donnell at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on 26 March 2007 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Rosie and Kelly separated in 2007, a fact they did not announce publicly until late 2009. They share four children: Parker, Chelsea, Blake (all adopted), and Vivienne, whom Kelli carried via artificial insemination. The former couple co-founded R Family Vacations, the first company to offer holiday packages tailored for LGBTQ+ families.

After their separation, Rosie emphasised that despite the split, their family remained intact, and their children remained their priority. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the actress told Stern:

We have come to a point where we are seeing if what will make everyone happiest is maybe to not live together but continue to parent. We have different styles of living. I’m very messy. She’s very not.

She added:

I don’t know that we’re going to be together. I think we’re working through what’s best for all of us.

2. Michelle Rounds (2011 – 2015)

Rosie O’Donnell and Michelle Rounds at the American Airlines Theatre on 30 October 2014 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Full name : Michelle Rounds

: Michelle Rounds Date of birth : 10 May 1971

: 10 May 1971 Date of death : 11 September 2017

: 11 September 2017 Age at death : 46

: 46 Place of birth : Corning, New York, United States

: Corning, New York, United States Occupation: IT executive and recruiter

Michelle Rounds was an American IT executive and recruiter, primarily known as the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell. The two began dating in 2011, and they became engaged shortly after. They married in a private New York ceremony on 9 June 2012, just before Rounds underwent surgery for desmoid tumours.

Rosie O’Donnell and Michelle Rounds at Radio City Music Hall on 8 June 2014 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Michelle Rounds and Rosie O’Donnell adopted a daughter named Dakota in January 2013. They separated in November 2014, and O’Donnell filed for divorce in February 2015, which was finalised on 30 March 2016. As documented by UPI, after the divorce, O’Donnell told the press:

It’s done. We’ve settled. There’s peace in the Middle East. We’re both very happy about the outcome. Thank you, everyone.

Michelle Rounds and Rosie O’Donnell’s relationship ended in tragedy when Michelle Rounds died in September 2017 at age 46. Following the news of Rounds’ death, O’Donnell released a statement via US Weekly, stating:

I am saddened to hear about this tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.

3. Tatum O’Neal (2015)

Rosie O’Donnell and Tatum O’Neal at The New York Marriott Marquis on 2 November 2015 in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Full name : Tatum Beatrice O’Neal

: Tatum Beatrice O’Neal Date of birth : 5 November 1963

: 5 November 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of 2025)

: 62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Actress

Tatum O’Neal is a famous actress and author who, at age 10, became the youngest person ever to win a competitive Academy Award. She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her debut role in the 1973 film Paper Moon.

Tatum O’Neal and O’Donnell reportedly had a brief relationship in 2015, although O'Donnell’s representatives stated they were just friends at the time. The two met years earlier while working on separate shows for the OWN network and reconnected, spending time together on both coasts amid O’Donnell’s difficult divorce from Michelle Rounds.

4. Elizabeth Rooney (2017 – 2019)

Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney at the New York Hilton Midtown on 4 May 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name : Elizabeth Rooney

: Elizabeth Rooney Year of birth : 1985

: 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : United States

: United States Occupation: Police officer

Rooney is a Worcester, Massachusetts, police officer with a military background. She and O’Donnell began dating in late 2017 after meeting at a charity event. They confirmed their engagement in October 2018.

Elizabeth Rooney and O’Donnell’s relationship was long-distance, with O'Donnell living in New York and Rooney in Boston. During a 2018 interview with People, the comedian opened up about their long-distance relationship, stating:

She lives in Boston now, and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman. She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.

Elizabeth Rooney and Rosie O’Donnell at Radio City Music Hall on 3 April 2019 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

O’Donnell also joked about the pair’s 23-year age difference:

I keep telling her I’m too old for her. But she doesn’t seem to care. She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day, you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘All right, I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.

Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney ended their engagement and relationship in late 2019. Following reports of their split, as per Page Six, O'Donnell acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining a relationship under public scrutiny, stating:

It’s hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job. I’m kind of used to it. We are trying to figure it out... I am a hopeful person, and I am hoping for the best.

5. Aimee Hauer (2022)

Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell at The Fonda Theatre on 16 July 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : Aimee Hauer

: Aimee Hauer Year of birth : 1979

: 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2025)

: 46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : United States

: United States Occupation: Massage therapist, content creator

O’Donnell’s most recent public relationship was with Aimee Hauer, a massage therapist and social media content creator. Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-girlfriend boasts a significant following on social media platforms like TikTok, where she often creates lifestyle and comedy content.

Hauer and O’Donnell were in a short but high-profile romance in 2022. The two met after O’Donnell messaged her on TikTok. Rosie O'Donnell spoke about Aimee Hauer during a September 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show:

I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she’s so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright, and she has a light coming from her.

She continued:

I sent her a DM. I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You’re very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video.

Rosie O’Donnell at SilverScreen Theatre on 16 April 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Rosie and Aimee went Instagram-official during Pride Month in 2022, in a post on Hauer’s page that has since been deleted. They made their red-carpet debut together in July 2022. Their relationship ended in October 2022 after less than a year of dating.

Frequently asked questions

Is Rosie O’Donnell married?

Rosie O’Donnell is currently single and not married.

Who are Rosie O’Donnell’s kids?

Actress Rosie O’Donnell and children at Bryant Park Grill on 1 October 2009 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Rosie O’Donnell is a mother of five children: Parker, Chelsea, Blake, Vivienne, and Clay, whom she raised through adoption and artificial insemination across two marriages.

Is Rosie O’Donnell a lesbian?

The American talk show host is a lesbian and has identified as such publicly since 2002.

Who was Rosie O’Donnell’s first husband?

Rosie O’Donnell’s first spouse was Kelli Carpenter, a former Nickelodeon marketing executive.

Conlusion

Wondering who Rosie O’Donnell’s partner is these days? The star is currently single and does not have a partner right now. Her full dating history is an open book, featuring two marriages to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds, as well as more recent relationships with people like Aimee Hauer and Elizabeth Rooney.

