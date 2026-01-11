Kaizer Chiefs’ Football Manager, Bobby Motaung, has expressed satisfaction with the current squad and confirmed that there are no plans to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window.

As the second half of the season is set to kick off in the coming days, rivals like Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have already bolstered their squads.

The Pirates have secured Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, while Sundowns have been particularly active, signing Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan León, and Monnapule Saleng.

In contrast, Chiefs appear likely to continue with the same roster assembled at the start of the season. Motaung, nicknamed ‘Bobsteak,’ stressed that changes will only be considered if an exceptional player becomes available.

“We’re not willing to make a move unless a special player comes along. If that happens, we will consider it,” he told Isolezwe.

“We are very pleased with our performances. Some of our players were sidelined with injuries, but they are now back. We brought in many new signings at the start of the season, and not all have had their chance to play yet.

“Adjusting to Chiefs isn’t always straightforward, so some players take time to settle. They need to get accustomed to the team for everything to click.”

The Glamour Boys will face Golden Arrows on Tuesday, 20 January, in a Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium.

Source: Briefly News