Moozlie recently looked back at her years-long career in the entertainment industry and how far she has come

The rapper and TV personality reflected on having once auditioned to be a presenter, to now judging budding broadcasters, describing it as a "full-circle moment"

Moozlie's message resonated deeply with her audience, who have borne witness to her growth, expressing profound admiration for her

Moozlie reflected on her 13-year career in the entertainment industry.

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on 15 January 2025, reflecting on a 13-year career that has seen her transform from a budding presenter-hopeful into an industry powerhouse.

The rapper and TV personality was invited to stand as a guest judge for the SuperSport MVP Talent Search as the brand looks to expand and welcome new faces to its screens.

Reflecting on the incredible opportunity through footage, Moozlie described it as a "full-circle moment," looking back at her career from auditioning to be a television presenter to now being seen as a mentor and industry veteran.

"One day you’re standing in an audition line, hoping for the best, and the next, you’re an industry vet with 13 years of experience. LOOK AT GOD! Being a guest judge on @supersporttv MVP Talent Search was such a crazy full-circle moment. Proof that God is able and faithful!"

The self-proclaimed New Age Mabrr's journey was ignited in 2012 when she won the MTV Base VJ Search, a life-changing moment that instantly catapulted her into the spotlight as one of the country’s most electric TV presenters. It was also where the iconic "Constavacious Glammazzonnn with two Z’s and three n’s" originated.

She later used her versatility to successfully pivot into the music industry, rebranding herself as "Moozlie" and carving out a space as a rapper and fashion icon.

Her rise in the South African entertainment landscape is a masterclass in versatility and staying power. Over the past decade, she has navigated the highs and lows of show business and evolved from a newcomer to an influential mentor who now shapes the careers of the next generation of broadcast talent.

Moozlie shared a touching post, reflecting on her journey from newcomer to now mentoring budding presenters.

In a separate post, she praised fellow broadcasters Motshidisi Mohono and Neil Andrews, saying she learned a lot from them.

"Working with you felt like being in a masterclass."

Her poignant reflection resonated with fans and peers alike, who wasted no time in praising Moozlie's resilience and determination in the comment section.

See Moozlie's post below.

Social media shows love to Moozlie

Her post garnered hundreds of likes and comments from fans and followers. Read some of their messages below.

keketso.karabo declared:

"The best person for this!'

deejay_ezjones raved:

"She means business!'

Media personality Sibu Mabena wrote:

"Own your contribution to the game, Ma!! You are HER!

Broadcaster Motshidisi Mohono praised Moozlie:

"Babe, it was such a pleasure working with and learning from you. Also, the fit was a HIT!"

Moozlie reflects on Cotton Fest

In more Moozlie updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's touching message, reflecting on the history of Cotton Fest and her relationship with Riky Rick.

Following the unfortunate cancellation of the once-iconic festival, Moozlie looked back at some key moments that she will always carry with her.

