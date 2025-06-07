A South African Xhosa woman from Cape Town wowed many people when she hopped on a TikTok trend

The lady showed off her unbelievable transformation when she left her eight-year-long marriage

Social media users were amazed by her glow-up and shared their curiosity in a thread of comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

There’s a new trend on TikTok that divorcees are currently enjoying and hopping on in numbers.

A Mzansi lady went viral for her transformation on TikTok. Image: @dressed_by_lilly

Source: TikTok

It’s mostly African women who happily left their long marriages after not being able to bear the burden.

Woman shows off glow-up after divorce

A Xhosa woman from Cape Town, Lilly, left many jaws hanging when she shared her transformation video. The lady left an eight-year-long marriage after being abused by her husband.

She would often vent about her unhappy life to a friend who was also going through the same thing. After almost making it to a decade with her husband, she called it quits.

Lilly took off the makoti attire that aged her and invested in clothing typically worn by unmarried women her age. The transformation amazed many online, as she looked much younger and happier.

South Africans applauded her decision to leave the miserable environment and take her power back. Some people who had been following the trend wondered what the men were doing to their wives that they looked worn out during the marriage.

Lilly captioned the now-viral post that she posted on Wednesday:

“I just had to hop on.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by divorcee’s transformation

Social media users were wowed by the woman’s viral transformation:

A woman walked away from an 8-year-long marriage and shared her transformation online. Image: @dressed_by_lilly

Source: TikTok

@Nomajama Mavela MsJ👑 asked:

“Do you remember we used to text each other venting about our men some years ago? By the way, I also left.”

@𝒯𝓁𝒽ℴ𝓁ℴ shared:

“One thing I noticed about this trend is that the ring already tells you that things will go south.”

@KaytwoK commented:

“Hey, don’t ever get married again.”

@KwaneleZanele wrote:

“I need you all to start adding pictures of these ex-husbands, because what the heck? We also don’t want them.”

@Aney❤️suggested:

“I think videos after this sound should be accompanied by a story time, please tell us what happened.”

@selolomafeta stated:

“No way, marriage is not a good thing, and this trend is just making things worse.”

@Rindzi Makumbila wondered:

“What are men doing to their wives in marriage?”

@KamoNapo decided from watching the video:

“I’m not getting married, you look gorgeous.”

@Londii Pariis commented:

“This just proves that men don't deserve us. You’re beautiful, sis.”

@lathitha ntoni said:

"You know what? You've always been that girl! That marriage was holding you down, and you are up and even better. I can tell by the makeup.”

3 More marriage-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans called for the banning of the Shembe Church after a video of a young bride circulated online.

South Africans were excited by the story of a Zulu woman who was promised a novel-like romance by a Swedish man.

An Italian man warmed the internet when he flew to South Africa to lobola his Pedi sweetheart and trended online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News