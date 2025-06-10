A man shared a chilling "spooky experience" on Moloto Road, known as the "Road of Death," asking for help as he feared his petrol would run out

The infamous Moloto Road, often dubbed the "Road of Death" due to its alarming accident rate, has once again made headlines, this time for a chilling "spooky experience" that a man shared online.

Man asks for help during "spooky experience" on infamous Moloto Road

The gent who called for help from the public took to his social media account under the handle @just_rhiann, where he opened up about his encounter on Moloto Road.

He expressed that it was 5:01 AM when he was driving to Pretoria, and the people he was driving with had filled the tank as they had promised, but his fuel was almost empty. He asked people online to inform his family to check his whereabouts on the tracker.

"Maybe the network will be there because I am trying to press panic, but I can't... There is no network literally, so I am asking you guys if this video can be uploaded on TikTok. Please, someone call my family, please, someone call my friends, they must come and help because I don't know what is happening," said the @just_rhiann in the video.

The gent also revealed how he was afraid to stop due to the petrol getting finished on the road. He added that he had been going around in circles and noticed the same tree all the time, and said that people were running away on the road.

The incident has ignited a fresh wave of discussion around the road's perilous reputation and the eerie legends that surround it.

The Moloto Road is officially listed as one of South Africa's most dangerous, with frequent fatal accidents attributed to a combination of poor road conditions, a lack of visible traffic law enforcement, and reckless driver behaviour. Despite ongoing upgrade efforts by the South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) aimed at improving safety with features like straightened sections, barriers, and lighting, the road continues to be a source of fear and tragedy for thousands of daily commuters.

While some dismiss the "spooky experience" as mere superstition, many residents and frequent users of the Moloto Road attest to a palpable sense of unease. The high number of lives lost on this stretch of asphalt has fueled local folklore, with some believing that the spirits of accident victims linger, contributing to the road's eerie atmosphere.

Take a look at the video below:

South Africans share their thoughts on Moloto Road

The online community took to the comments section as they expressed their opinions on Moloto Road and the guy's TikTok video, saying:

Bongi🇿 said:

"I must actually go home at night just to see what's happening on Moloto Road at night."

Fixerseth1 wrote:

"Moloto road eo nyaka le motshegare you feel it gore yeerr the spirit that is there hayy."

Monama added:

"Moloto road is ghostly, day or night, it only depends on your ancestors."

Kedibone Pertunia Mafemo 82081 stated:

"That road is not good, my brother."

Dikwankwas shared:

"I can relate to this buti it once happened to me and my friends on our way to lephalale ..I hope you're okay where you are."

