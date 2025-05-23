Three children were killed in a fatal accident on the R60 in Worcester that claimed the lives of five people

According to reports, a taxi travelling from the Eastern Cape failed to stop and smashed into a truck

South Africans voiced frustration that taxis were often involved in fatal accidents and called for something to be done

Five people were killed when a taxi crashed into a truck on the R60 in Worcester. Image: @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE – Five people have been tragically killed in an accident on the R60 near Worcester.

The victims were killed when a minibus taxi and a truck collided between Worcester and Robertson on 23 May 2025.

Three others also sustained critical injuries as the road was closed for a brief period of time.

Children were killed in the horrific crash

According to emergency teams on the scene, three of the deceased are children. Preliminary reports indicated that the Mercedes-Benz truck had the right of way, but the minibus taxi failed to stop at a stop sign. The taxi then drove into the side of the truck.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash. Police did confirm that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

The taxi reportedly failed to stop and smashed into the truck. Image: @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

Survivor speaks about the traumatic incident

One of the drivers of the taxi, which was a long-distance taxi travelling from the Eastern Cape, spoke about the incident.

Xolani Makapela explained that he had switched with the other driver shortly before the fatal crash. He also noted that it happened so quickly, describing it as traumatic.

"The truck swung, and people came out from the windows and fell. I don’t know how I survived because I was in front," he said.

Makapela said he is still struggling to process what happened, adding that the other taxi driver didn’t see the truck when he swerved.

Makapela did suffer some injuries and was transported to nearby hospitals along with the other patients.

South Africans blame the taxi driver

While expressing sympathy for the lives lost, many social media users also noted how taxi drivers were often involved in fatal crashes.

Sri Benjy Kavumisa said:

“When there is an accident, there is always a taxi.”

Martin Coetzee stated:

“100 per cent of the time it's the taxi driver's fault. It's always the lawless taxi driver.”

Abbers Kaj added:

“Get tougher on the taxis. They rule you (the government). So they do as they please. Traffic officers are putty in their hands. Get tougher. Then you will see.”

Tom Koeries suggested:

“Ban taxis. Put the trains back on the railway lines.”

Jerome Roberts asked:

“When will we see stricter action against these lawless taxi drivers? During peak times, there are no traffic officers in sight. They are clearly scared of them.”

