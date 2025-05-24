Samkelisiwe Ngxabi, a four-year-old from Vosloorus, was killed when a waste truck driver knocked her and her mother

GAUTENG – A Vosloorus family is still grieving after a tragic incident left one of their loved ones dead.

The family of Samkelisiwe Ngxabi, a four-year-old from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, is mourning her death.

Samkelisiwe was killed when a waste truck struck her down while she was on her mother, Fundiswa’s, back.

Fundiswa fighting for her life in the hospital

According to reports, Fundiswa Ngxabi and her daughter, Samkelisiwe, were on their way to catch a taxi. The pair were heading to a hospital for a routine check-up in hospital when they were struck by the waste truck. The four-year-old died on the scene while her mother was rushed to the hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

Truck driver nowhere to be found

The driver, who was afraid that he would be attacked by the angry community, fled the scene.

The waste management company is, however, aware of the incident, according to Councillor Andile Daemane. Daemane also added that he was aware that the community had concerns about reckless drivers who endangered the lives of residents. A case of culpable homicide has since been opened.

South Africans weigh in on the incident

Social media users weighed in on the incident, with many noting that drivers often drove recklessly. Others voice disappointment that the driver fled the scene instead of taking responsibility for his actions.

Loggie Vim Govender said:

“This is so heartbreaking. Our condolences to the family. The driver is a coward. Rather than pull over and call an ambulance, he ran away. He is reckless.”

Simmone Bouch added:

“The drivers drive fast. That's why they leave a mess behind, they don’t have enough time to pick up what's fallen off the truck, I've seen it with my own eyes.”

Dalin Ramjeeth stated:

“This thing of running away from the scene because of fear is too convenient. Who is to say the driver wasn't drunk and ran away so that when the police come to arrest him, he won't be charged for drinking and driving?”

Lazman PhoneFix said:

“Worst of all, we see them drinking during working hours, especially Mondays and Fridays on route.”

Linda Tegra Nyoni Kito exclaimed:

“Yaz, these truck drivers. They're not alright upstairs. In 2017, they almost killed me and another lady.”

Joe Zama Thomas added:

“They are always in a hurry.”

Lifa Glenn Sibiya said:

“Waste trucks, especially in the township, drive like they're on the freeway. Zero regard for people, especially kids. We will not talk about this because we black people hate to complain.”

