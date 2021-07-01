First-Time Dad, ‘Skeem Saam’s’ Emkay Relishing Fatherhood

Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi Mathe could not be prouder in his new-found vocation as a father to a new child

The Skeem Saam actor shared his experience on the heels of Father's Day, describing it as his first, before doffing his hat to his partner, Nonduh Mkhize

The two, who have been together for five years, have quickly become one of Mzansi's favourite love birds

Mlungisi Mathe, the actor who plays Emkay on SABC 1's popular soap opera Skeem Saam, is basking in the glory of fatherhood after he and his partner, Nonduh Mkhize recently welcomed their first child together.

The actor revealed on the heels of Father's Day that the occasion was his first as a dad. The two, who have been together for five years, have quickly become one of Mzansi's favourite love birds.

Mlungisi Mathe, who plays Emkay on SABC 1's popular soap opera 'Skeem Saam', is relishing his new role as a father to a newborn baby. Image: @skhandi_kid/ Instagram.

The pair are known to openly show affection to one another, often taking to social media in a warm display of their shared love.

Zalebs reported that last year, on the occasion of their relationship anniversary, Mkhize on her Instagram account wished Mathe a happy anniversary, writing:

"We want God’s very best for our lives, collectively and individually. We want it in whatever way he intends."

"Our anniversary was a few days ago. Happy three years my love, may we pray more and may we grow more."

'Skeem Saam' and 'Ehostela' actor Mlungisi Mathe becomes Sangoma

Mathe has joined a list of Mzansi stars who have accepted their calling to become a sangoma (traditional healer or "witch doctor").

The actor announced that he has already taken to practising as a sangoma. Briefly News previously reported that Mathe opted to take his time to accept the calling because he had no idea of its inner workings.

In an interview with Daily Sun earlier this year, Mlungisi, who also plays Themba in eHostela, opened up about his gift of divination and healing people. He said:

"The gift of healing people is hard because you lose yourself. Amadlozi (the ancestors) are using and getting their chance of life through you. I found out I had Amadlozi before I was even 15."

