Mzansi legendary actor Mutodi Neshehe has sadly passed away and the Mzansi entertainment industry is in mourning

Ever since the news broke, fellow celebrities, comrades and fans have been flocking to social media to post in honour of Mutodi

David Mogashoa posted, explaining how he had just spoken to Mutodi and how they had laughed, this news came as a great shock

Veteran Mzansi actor Mutodi Neshehe has sadly passed away. Tributes honouring his legacy have been pouring in ever since the news broke on Thursday evening.

Known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the popular soapie Muvhango, Mutodi has a large fan base and is respected far and wide for his craft.

Former 'Muvhango' actor Mutodi Neshehe has died, his family confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening. Image: @mutodi1

Source: Instagram

Hearing the news, fellow celebs and fans flocked to social media in mourning. Here are just a few of the heartwarming posts made in Neshehe’s honour:

David Mogashoa posted:

“Wesho…I spoke to him on Sunday. He was cracking jokes as usual. With his favourite being “I went to the US and when I came back Swallows was relegated“ then he cracked laughing.

“He sent me a message saying “COVID is MF” and then he send me a one of those Ronaldo jokes.”

Gigi Lamayne expressed her sadness:

Millicent Mashile sends strength to Neshehe’s daughters:

“Praying for your beautiful girls. You were one incredible father #RIPMutodiNeshehe.”

Gail Mabalane expressed disbelief, sending Mutodi off in power:

According to his IMDb profile, Neshehe was born in Soweto in 1975 and first took to acting at just four years old. When he was 14 years old, he was sent to school in the United States where he later graduated from high school and university.

The news of his death comes on the backdrop of that of legendary South African musician Steven Kekana, sending shockwaves across the country's performing arts scene. The cause of Neshehe’s passing has not yet been revealed.

Legendary Mzansi musician Steve Kekana passes away

Kekana has reportedly passed away at the age of 63 on Thursday, 1 July. News channel Newzroom Afrika reported the story of the musician's passing just before midday on Twitter.

Briefly News subsequently reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to the micro-blogging platform to share the heartwrenching news of the artist's passing.

Mphela wrote:

"RIP: Singer Steve Kekana. Legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana passed away today. He was 63 years old."

