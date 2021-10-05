President Cyril Ramaphosa never fails to find himself in funny situations that make Mzansi laugh

Now, there's a meme of him going viral because he is wearing a shirt that looks exactly the same as the one worn by a super famous character on the comedy smash-hit, Friends

After the image, comparing the two, was shared on a Facebook group, Saffas found it hilarious and can't stop tagging their friends and family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again become a viral hit on social media. This time it's for a meme that has a 'who-wore-it-better' vibe and you won't believe who it's up against.

In a post shared by Facebook page, South African Indians, the meme shows President Ramaphosa wearing a shirt that looks like the one worn by Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, in the ever-popular comedy show, Friends.

As you can see, our president rocked the same look as a Friend's character. Image: South African Indians/Facebook

The post is receiving big attention on social media with close to 2 000 reactions and over 400 shares. The comment section is filled mainly with people tagging their friends and family, so we combed through close to 250 comments to find the ones that will make you giggle.

Khogielan Chetty:

"Shame, Cyril is a Friends' Groupie...LMFAO."

Ahmed Khota:

"Godru Flannel pajamas shirt."

Rishana Singh:

"Same Whatsapp group."

Mebs Patel:

"Looks like peri-peri prawns.'

Shafiek Mogamat Joseph:

"If Ocean Basket was a person."

Felix Mushashu Matundwelo:

"How did you dig that information? I am leaving Zambia and coming to live in Mzansi!"

Molly Mathias:

"He's bringing back unisex style into fashion. The shirt looks good on him. Viva President."

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers serious questions but loud thunder interrupts, leading to hilarious moment

In similar news, Briefly News reported on another funny incident with our President. During a question-and-answer session at Luthuli House on 29 September, he was answering a number of general questions. However, when he was answering a question about load-shedding and how to cope with power cuts, the stormy weather interrupted President Ramaphosa with a loud thunderous rumble.

This stopped the him in his tracks, according to TimesLive, and he asked the question that made Mzansi giggle:

"Is that a power-cut or rain? I hope that is rain."

Everyone in the room, including the President himself, burst out laughing before getting back to businesses. He continued answering the question but it was much-needed comic relief, especially while talking about the heavy subject of power cuts and load-shedding.

