President Cyril Ramaphosa once again has Mzansi in stitches thanks to a stormy evening that led to hysterical results

While speaking about power cuts, the weather decided to let out a huge thunderous raw and everyone burst into laughter after seeing the President's reaction

He had a shocked expression that turned into laughter as he asked if it was load-shedding or thunder

President Cyril Ramaphosa often leaves South Africans in stitches thanks to some pretty funny and awkward moments. Remember his elbow greeting to avoid shaking hands? Or his struggles putting on a mask? Now Mzansi has another one to add to the list.

During a question-and-answer session at Luthuli House on 29 September, the President was answering a number of general questions. However, when he was answering a question about load-shedding and how to cope with power cuts, the stormy weather interrupted him with a loud thunderous rumble.

A new funny moment with President Ramaphosa as thunder rumbles during his load-shedding talks. Image: GovernmentZA/Fickr

This stopped the President in his tracks, according to TimesLive, and he asked the question that made Mzansi giggle:

"Is that a power-cut or rain? I hope that is rain."

Everyone in the room, including the President himself, burst out laughing before getting back to businesses. He continued answering the question but it was much-needed comic relief, especially while talking about the heavy subject of power cuts and load-shedding.

“I love you too”: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign trail has him dropping the L-word, Mzansi in stitches

In another story relating to the President, Briefly News reported on his latest campaign shenanigans. We know the campaign trail has our politicians doing some pretty questionable things to rally support for the elections. For President Cyril Ramaphosa, he took it to the next level by telling a young girl he wishes she was his daughter, saying, "I love you."

The video was posted on Twitter by @kulanicool and the conversation went something like this:

Young girl: "I wish you were my dad, you know?"

Ramaphosa: "I wish you were my daughter, you know?"

Young girl: "THANK YOU! I love you, neh."

Ramaphosa: "I love you too."

Young girl: "I love you more."

Ramaphosa: "I love you more!"

But even with all the campaigning, our President hasn't forgotten Covid-19 protocols and rejected the young girl's handshake. He instead opted for the more sanitary elbow-bump.

The elated young girl also took the opportunity to let Ramaphosa know her hopes and dreams, saying one day she wants to be a doctor and even take on the role of president.

Source: Briefly.co.za