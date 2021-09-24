President Cyril Ramaphosa is hot on the campaign trail and he has Mzansi in stitches with his latest tactic

Twitter-user, @kulanicool shared a video of the President having a conversation with a young girl, saying he wishes she was his daughter and that he loved her

Ramaphosa was responding to the elated young girl who confessed her love and said she wished he was her dad

We know the campaign trail has our politicians doing some pretty questionable things to rally support for the elections. For President Cyril Ramaphosa, he took it to the next level by telling a young girl he wishes she was his daughter, saying, "I love you."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is telling this young girl all sorts of things she wants to hear to make her happy. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The video was posted on Twitter by @kulanicool and the conversation went something like this:

Young girl: "I wish you were my dad, you know?"

Ramaphosa: "I wish you were my daughter, you know?"

Young girl: "THANK YOU! I love you, neh."

Ramaphosa: "I love you too."

Young girl: "I love you more."

Ramaphosa: "I love you more!"

But even with all the campaigning, our President hasn't forgotten Covid-19 protocols and rejected the young girl's handshake. He instead opted for the more sanitary elbow-bump.

The elated young girl also took the opportunity to let Ramaphosa know her hopes and dreams, saying one day she wants to be a doctor and even take on the role of president.

Have a look at the post cheekily captioned by @kulanicool with:

"Ncoo Cupacake."

Most of the comments were filled with laughing and crying emojis. So we picked out some for you that use words:

@MbusoVince:

"I like how she expresses herself Sinqobile Thabethe. The joy is evocative."

@Makorokoto2:

"My president for life."

@phaswamj:

"That handshake."

