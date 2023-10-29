An aggressive pit bull on the loose in Gauteng was triggered, and it viciously attacked one first-grade student

The seven-year-old Oyintando Gxothelwa suffered severe injuries, and community members stepped in to help

Many people were mortified by the details of the damage that the pit bull did to Oyintando Gxothelwa.

DAVEYTON - A young child in Daveyton was the victim of a pit bull attack. Oyintando Gxothelwa, who attends Enkangala Primary School, was just figured by the vicious dog.

A pit bull bit a 7-year-old boy in Daveyton, and the SPCA had to intervene after the attack. Image: Justin Sullivan /Josh Taxson

Source: Getty Images

Neighbours owned the pit bull in question, and the SPCA got involved after the attack. Oyintando Gxothelwa's ordeal with the pit bull left many people touched.

Pitbull attacks child

A vicious pitbull in Daveyton targeted and mauled a child. According to Sunday World, the dog damaged the child's space, and community members stepped in to help by hitting the dog with pipes.

The pit bull victim's mother, Nolubabalo Gxothelwa, confirmed that the seven-year-old was recovering. The little survivor was able to speak and give his statement.

What happened to vicious Daveyton pit bull?

Benoni SPCA inspector Thomas Mohlake told revenues that they confiscated the dog from the neighbours who owned the breed. The owners of the aggressive dog also had another pit bull, and the SPCA euthanised both.

The police also got involved, and Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Sunday World that they have opened a case of failure to lock up a vicious dog, and they get to make a rest.

SA angered over pitbull attack

The details about the child's injuries touched many people. Online users were reminded of the wave of pit bull attacks that often get reported.

Modisane Motaung said:

"Pitt bull hate children. You acquire it at your own risk. You must have enough money to pay for plastic surgery and other medical bills. It must be treated like a gun be licensed."

Bongani Mgubela insisted:

"Lock up the owner."

Faku Matikinca Ndamase commented:

"Only thing will help is if the owner must be in jail and no bail."

Maserame Monye exclaimed:

"Killer machine."

Pule Robyn Monei exclaimed:

"Yoh not this pit bull pandemic again."

