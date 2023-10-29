A radio presenter from Limpopo sadly died in a horrific car accident in Levubu on Saturday

The police investigating the case said another man also lost their life during the unfortunate collision

South Africans on social media extended their messages of condolences to the deceased's families

A radio presenter passed away in a fatal collision in Limopopo. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Munghana Lonene FM radio host, Tiyani Emmanuel Mabasa, was one of the two people who tragically lost their lives in a traffic accident near Harnish farm in Levubu, Limpopo, this past Saturday.

Law police have officially confirmed the incident, classifying it as a culpable homicide case.

Two vehicles collide

According to Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the spokesperson for the Limpopo police, preliminary information indicates that the driver of a VW Polo lost control of their vehicle, leading to a collision with a VW Amarok pickup truck.

Both drivers, both males, were travelling solo at the time and sustained multiple injuries.

Police detail time of death

Mr L Sauer, the bakkie driver from Makhado, was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, reported TimesLIVE.

Meanwhile, Mr Mabasa, who served as a presenter at Munghana Lonene SABC Radio, tragically lost his life at the scene of the accident.

SA mourns death of SABC radio host

Read some of the comments below:

Sidewell Mbhokota Mbhokota said:

"Condolences to the family may his soul rest in peace. "

Lucky Madimetsa stated:

"My condolences to the family RIP Mr Mabasa."

Joel Baloyi mentioned:

"Sad news. May your soul rest in peace."

Dennies Gumede wrote:

"Sad news, very sad condolences to the family may his soul rest in peace."

Sicelo Sibiya added:

"Rest in Peace."

