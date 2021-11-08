Global site navigation

‘Sofa’ So Good: Lady’s Stunning Home Decor Has Peeps Manifesting the Same in Their Lives
‘Sofa’ So Good: Lady’s Stunning Home Decor Has Peeps Manifesting the Same in Their Lives

by  Reeshni Chetty
  • A UK-based entrepreneur has opened her home up for the masses to see as she shared snaps of her abode on Twitter
  • @TheArtofMariam's house is breathtaking and she revealed that she designed it herself with a few custom pieces
  • Peeps are obsessing over her house and manifesting her life and beautiful residence into their own lives

London-based business owner @TheArtofMariam (Mariam) showed off her amazing interior designed home on Twitter. Mariam's chic lounge is absolutely breathtaking. From the cream coloured couches to the simplistic decor - her living space is a dream. She captioned the post:

"Freshly cleaned Sundays."

The post has gained almost 33 000 likes on the bird app as the replies and the quote tweets keep rolling in.

Lady, house, sleek design, interior decor, London
A lady has taken to social media to show off her beautiful home in a subtle way. Image: @TheArtofMariam
Source: Twitter

Take a look at her humble post below:

"Keep grinding": Gorgeous South African safety officer breaks barriers and inspires

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under her post:

@nakwaati said:

"You should know I'm saving these pictures and I'm stealing the layout plan."

@realtor_ming shared:

"Stunning home, the art and placement of things is just right! They all go well together."

@raggedydraggedy posted:

"Your place is gorgeous! I love the bar cart and magnifying glass!"

@ActuallyBooduh quote tweeted the post with:

"Hey God... Yeah, it’s me again. Manifesting with all my heart."

@bpete928 asked:

"How do people just know how to decorate? What class did I miss?"

@jennyfrmzablock added:

"This revives me from the depths of depression."

"Progress": Young lady shares home office glow up pics, results leave Mzansi amazed

In other home improvement news, Briefly News reported that a young lady who works from home has slowly upgraded her workspace with better furniture, equipment and an improved general aesthetic.

Yass queen: Gorgeous woman flaunts natural hair, Mzansi supports her decision to burn wigs

She goes by the Twitter handle @anozie__ngozi and she is so pleased with the results that she posted her office glow-up on the platform. It received a warm response as Mzansi is incredibly proud of her progress. She captioned the post:

"How it started vs how it’s going."

@anozie__ngozi shared two pics showing how much her office has improved. She went from working on a plastic table and chair to now owning a professional desk and a comfortable office chair.

She also now works with two computers screens instead of one, she replaced her shabby curtains with stylish blinds and she gave her walls a fresh new paint colour.

