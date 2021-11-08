A UK-based entrepreneur has opened her home up for the masses to see as she shared snaps of her abode on Twitter

@TheArtofMariam's house is breathtaking and she revealed that she designed it herself with a few custom pieces

Peeps are obsessing over her house and manifesting her life and beautiful residence into their own lives

London-based business owner @TheArtofMariam (Mariam) showed off her amazing interior designed home on Twitter. Mariam's chic lounge is absolutely breathtaking. From the cream coloured couches to the simplistic decor - her living space is a dream. She captioned the post:

"Freshly cleaned Sundays."

The post has gained almost 33 000 likes on the bird app as the replies and the quote tweets keep rolling in.

A lady has taken to social media to show off her beautiful home in a subtle way. Image: @TheArtofMariam

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her humble post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under her post:

@nakwaati said:

"You should know I'm saving these pictures and I'm stealing the layout plan."

@realtor_ming shared:

"Stunning home, the art and placement of things is just right! They all go well together."

@raggedydraggedy posted:

"Your place is gorgeous! I love the bar cart and magnifying glass!"

@ActuallyBooduh quote tweeted the post with:

"Hey God... Yeah, it’s me again. Manifesting with all my heart."

@bpete928 asked:

"How do people just know how to decorate? What class did I miss?"

@jennyfrmzablock added:

"This revives me from the depths of depression."

Source: Briefly.co.za