‘Sofa’ So Good: Lady’s Stunning Home Decor Has Peeps Manifesting the Same in Their Lives
- A UK-based entrepreneur has opened her home up for the masses to see as she shared snaps of her abode on Twitter
- @TheArtofMariam's house is breathtaking and she revealed that she designed it herself with a few custom pieces
- Peeps are obsessing over her house and manifesting her life and beautiful residence into their own lives
London-based business owner @TheArtofMariam (Mariam) showed off her amazing interior designed home on Twitter. Mariam's chic lounge is absolutely breathtaking. From the cream coloured couches to the simplistic decor - her living space is a dream. She captioned the post:
"Freshly cleaned Sundays."
The post has gained almost 33 000 likes on the bird app as the replies and the quote tweets keep rolling in.
Take a look at her humble post below:
Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under her post:
@nakwaati said:
"You should know I'm saving these pictures and I'm stealing the layout plan."
@realtor_ming shared:
"Stunning home, the art and placement of things is just right! They all go well together."
@raggedydraggedy posted:
"Your place is gorgeous! I love the bar cart and magnifying glass!"
@ActuallyBooduh quote tweeted the post with:
"Hey God... Yeah, it’s me again. Manifesting with all my heart."
@bpete928 asked:
"How do people just know how to decorate? What class did I miss?"
@jennyfrmzablock added:
"This revives me from the depths of depression."
