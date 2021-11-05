Wendy Dlamini is a young safety officer working on construction sites in South Africa and is simultaneously breaking stereotypes

The stunning local woman shared a snap of herself hard at work standing near scaffolding while dressed in safety gear

Wendy also opened her DMs on Twitter in order to assist those who had questions regarding her profession

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wendy 'Ma-Dlamz' Dlamini is breaking barriers and gender constructs as she works on construction sites. The young safety officer shared a snap on Twitter of herself all strapped up and ready for duty.

Wendy can be seen posing next to scaffolding wearing an orange hard-hat, boots and casual clothes. The fact that a young lady is in a male-dominated field and ensuring that she leaves her mark is truly an inspiration.

This young lady is breaking barriers as she leaves her mark in the health and safety sector. Image: @Nokulun02059586

Source: Twitter

Wendy's replies section was packed with questions about her field of work while others tried to shoot their shot. Her post gained over 3 000 likes on Twitter!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some of the responses below:

@AbigailArina said:

"My future job, can’t wait to complete my studies."

@giristyle5309 wrote:

"That's not a full PPE safety officer... No goggles, no earplugs and no gloves. Meet me at my office for a written warning."

@Thammie4183345 backed Wendy up by saying:

"You are a real safety officer. I saw you when you were working there by Ngamla."

@CharlesAdiku shared:

"Well done, I love your work."

@PatriotYaMzansi advised:

"Long sleeves sisi, there is always a danger of metal protruding from those iron bars."

@CollenGwebu added:

"Keep on grinding, gorgeous."

"Keep up the good work": SA celebrates woman builder, Mzansi can't believe how young she looks

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that an incredibly inspiring woman has taken to Twitter to announce to the world that she is a qualified construction worker. Going by the Twitter handle @phuti1998, she shared images of her growth from April of this year to June.

Within this time, @phuti1998 was doing her practical work and then she received her qualification two months later. She captioned the post:

"First frame I was doing my practicals (April). Second frame: the girl is independent now (June). All I can say is God is good. Good morning good people."

Source: Briefly.co.za