Lady Opens Up About Getting 5 Job Offers After Asking God for a Miracle When She was Unemployed
- The young netizen has narrated getting five different job offers after months of spending time in prayer
- @SplendySeyram revealed on Twitter that her answers came just after asking God for a miracle
- Many who saw the post on Twitter congratulated her and shared some heartwarming messages
An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to announce bagging 5 job offers after seeking God's help.
@SplendySeyram shared on her Twitter timeline that she took to her knees some months back concerning her joblessness and her prayers were answered in an unusual way.
"Few months ago, I asked God for a miracle. Today, I have 5 job offers", she wrote.
Her post has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens.
"Beacon of hope": Durban lady lands job after 1 year 7 months unemployed, Mzansi showers her with praise
At the time of this publication, @SplendySeyram's post has racked up over 1200 likes with close to 300 retweets and 28 quote tweets.
Briefly News highlighted a few of the comments below:
@kofiakor20 replied:
"That's what my God can do. He is in the surprising business. He is the same today, tomorrow and forever. He changes not."
From @Pris78311343:
"God is ever-faithful. You can count on Him."
@Nana__Otu wrote:
"That’s good to hear. God will help you choose the right one too."
@thefanchoco_ commented:
"Huge congratulations, Splenderah."
From @lesliemensah8
"Congratulations, very soon I’ll say the same."
@iEntsir replied:
"God of miracles."
Briefly News earlier reported that a confident unemployed Ghanaian youth appears to have had enough as he hit the streets of Accra in search of a job.
The post shared on Facebook by a user named George Adom Crentsil revealed that the young man, whose name was not disclosed, was seen standing around the Accra Mall in Ghana with a placard in his hands.
The placard had the following message written:
"I need a job. 0542131142 Please help me."
George shared the post with the caption below attached:
"Please let's assist a brother. I saw this humble gentleman on my way to the mall this afternoon seeking for job and I feel our noble members here might be of help!... thanks family."
