The young netizen has narrated getting five different job offers after months of spending time in prayer

@SplendySeyram revealed on Twitter that her answers came just after asking God for a miracle

Many who saw the post on Twitter congratulated her and shared some heartwarming messages

An overjoyed young lady has recently taken to social media to announce bagging 5 job offers after seeking God's help.

@SplendySeyram shared on her Twitter timeline that she took to her knees some months back concerning her joblessness and her prayers were answered in an unusual way.

Excited young lady Photo credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Source: UGC

"Few months ago, I asked God for a miracle. Today, I have 5 job offers", she wrote.

Her post has attracted a lot of reactions from netizens.

At the time of this publication, @SplendySeyram's post has racked up over 1200 likes with close to 300 retweets and 28 quote tweets.

Briefly News highlighted a few of the comments below:

@kofiakor20 replied:

"That's what my God can do. He is in the surprising business. He is the same today, tomorrow and forever. He changes not."

From @Pris78311343:

"God is ever-faithful. You can count on Him."

@Nana__Otu wrote:

"That’s good to hear. God will help you choose the right one too."

@thefanchoco_ commented:

"Huge congratulations, Splenderah."

From @lesliemensah8

"Congratulations, very soon I’ll say the same."

@iEntsir replied:

"God of miracles."

Briefly News earlier reported that a confident unemployed Ghanaian youth appears to have had enough as he hit the streets of Accra in search of a job.

The post shared on Facebook by a user named George Adom Crentsil revealed that the young man, whose name was not disclosed, was seen standing around the Accra Mall in Ghana with a placard in his hands.

The placard had the following message written:

"I need a job. 0542131142 Please help me."

George shared the post with the caption below attached:

"Please let's assist a brother. I saw this humble gentleman on my way to the mall this afternoon seeking for job and I feel our noble members here might be of help!... thanks family."

Source: Briefly.co.za