Gomolemo Meje recently made it into a local publication due to her entrepreneurial work and hustle

The 22-year-old shared images of her feature in the publication as she hoped to inspire others with her story

South Africans showered her with love, support and thanks for being such an amazing motivation at a young age

22-year-old Gomolemo Meje is making a name for herself. The young lady sells fresh, washed and chopped vegetables in Bloemfontein and was recently featured in a local newspaper. She could not be happier with her accomplishment.

Meje shared snaps of her story in both the hard copy of the publication and their website. She added that being featured by them is a big deal for her. The stunning entrepreneur is the founder of Chopped Veggies by Gommie.

The post she uploaded online was welcomed by Saffas who shared in her excitement.

Meje's post has gained over 5 800 likes on the bird app and the celebratory replies keep rolling in.

Mzansi responds to Meje's moment in the spotlight

@linkconcern shared:

"I love to read such stories, stand up and do something for yourself, no blaming game, plenty opportunities out there, as long you have brains to think you can do wonders for yourself."

@JNduna_Ndlovu tweeted:

"CONGRATULATIONS Queen keep shining! And keep grinding WOW!"

@Nkanyezimot16 said:

"Congratulations on all your achievements hun. May God continue to Bless you."

@DaliMlondo responded with:

"Well done baby girl the sky is not the limit for you."

@ikay_mo replied with:

"Congratulations. Wishing you more growth, success and wealth."

@Kabisto7 added:

"I am so proud of you, keep up the good hustle. Keep on keep keeping on doing it."

