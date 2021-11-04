A proud lady is happy about the improvements to her home office and she shared pics flaunting the upgrades

In her post, @anozie__ngozi shared how her home office started and where it is today since she invested in better furniture, equipment and general improvements

The people who are coming across her post are amazed at how far she's come and manyare sending her encouraging messages to continue working hard

A young lady who works from home has slowly upgraded her work space with better furniture, equipment and an improved general aesthetic.

She goes by the Twitter handle @anozie__ngozi and she is so pleased with the results that she posted her office glow-up on the platform. It received a warm response as Mzansi is incredibly proud of her progress.

A young lady showed off the improvements to her home office. Image: @anozie_ngozi /Twitter

She captioned the post:

"How it started vs how it’s going."

Take a look at it for yourself:

@anozie__ngozi shared two pics showing how much her office has improved. She went from working on a plastic table and chair to now owning a professional desk and a comfortable office chair.

She also now works with two computers screens instead of one, she replaced her shabby curtains with stylish blinds and she gave her walls a fresh new paint colour.

The proud comments

In less than a day, the post has attracted a huge response with over 8 000 likes and close to 1 000 retweets.

Saffas are heading to the comment section to let @anozie__ngozi know how happy they are for the improvements she made. Some are inspired by her, others encourage her keep going, and some offered her advice and décor tips.

Let's jump into the comments:

@DanielRegha:

Your house looks lovely, the old curtain would've added more décor to your room but the Venetian blinds are OK too. By the way, move your table a bit further from the window to prevent a thief from easily reaching your laptop, desktop or other valuables. Congrats on your win, more to come."

@official__tiana:

"White-painted room is a vibe."

@avhbjg:

"Congratulations. If you are in Nigeria, quick advice. Move the table away from the window."

@AbsoluteDon41:

"You should hang some art on the walls when you get the chance."

@IkennaUbboe:

"Transformation is a process, not a flip switch. Kudos and keep going."

@anozie__ngozi:

"If loyalty was a picture. The laptop stuck by you until you made it."

@Pascafrost:

"I’ll recreate this soon. What progress."

@AJ_Ayanbisi:

"Progress, may God continue to crown your efforts."

@TheIgboWolf_:

"Beautiful to look at."

“Love a woman with dirty hands”: Hardworking lady inspires SA with stunning pics

In other news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful lady is embracing all the grit and grime that comes with her profession.

The underground mine worker had Mzansi gushing after sharing a few pics of herself following a long but fulfilling day on the job.

Heading online, Twitter user @KaraboNkoana_za shared the heartwarming snaps. Although this mama can definitely slay any day of the week, she's proud of her work and the security it provides and has no shame about it.

