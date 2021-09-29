“Love a Woman With Dirty Hands”: Hardworking Lady Inspires SA with Stunning Pics

A gorgeous working girl has caught Mzansi's eye after sharing a few post-work pictures online

The lady is a mine worker and is definitely proud of all the grit and labour that goes into achieving career success

Mzansi headed online to compliment the determined queen for not being afraid of a little hard work

A beautiful lady is embracing all the grit and grime that comes with her profession. The underground mine worker had Mzansi gushing after sharing a few pics of herself following a long but fulfilling day on the job.

This hardworking lady has inspired SA after sharing some stunning pictures of herself online. Images: @KaraboNkoana_za/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @KaraboNkoana_za shared the heartwarming snaps. Although this mama can definitely slay any day of the week, she's proud of her work and the security it provides and has no shame about it.

"Beauty may get you through the door but hard work keeps you in the room," she captioned the post.

It seems the woman's positive approach really struck a chord with many social media users. Peeps were proud to see a beautiful lady be so unapologetic about hard work, a trait some pretty people seem to lack.

One or two people got a little sour about what they perceived to be "pretty privilege."

Overall, the complex queen had Mzansi showering her with love in the comments. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Tebogo36011776 said:

"I'm happy and very proud to see our queens doing it for themselves... many blessings and may you progress to greater heights in life."

@EEst2003 said:

"Am I the only one who has seen painted nails and those fingers that don't look like they can hold a screwdriver?"

@Sakhumuzi__ said:

"I love a woman with dirty hands."

@do_me_69 said:

"What is she saying, her looks got her the job?"

@BochabeloK said:

"Its unfortunate gore in south Africa beauty have managed to score people promotions than hard work, today majority of those are far ka life while hard work gets recognised ka lunch or unrecognised certificate."

In more news from beautiful working women, Briefly News previously reported that a local cop has social media users buzzing after sharing some super hot pics online. The stunner rocked a killer outfit while out and about patrolling the streets of Mzansi and South Africans seem to agree we're all in safe hands.

Heading online, Twitter user @Ntombi_saucy shared the firey snaps along with this spicy caption:

"Lemme follow y'all."

In the pics, the female police officer looks super in command as she poses with her gun. The #workingbabe shows off her tattoos as well as her big armoured truck. Her cool blonde haircut definitely adds to the edginess of the entire look.

It seems the social media users were really left drooling after viewing the pics. Many people felt the stunner was a 'thirst trap' who could have them arrested any day.

Check out some of the cute reactions below:

@snkongoane said:

"Come here my dangerous friend."

@357Zach said:

"Mara le sexy ka uniform."

@DJEm1 said:

"Please come arrest me, officer."

@snatchgonza said:

"Which station is she based? I want to report someone that has been driving without a licence for 10 years."

