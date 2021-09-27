One lucky Lotto player has clinched a staggering R35 million jackpot and the news is going viral on social media

According to a social media post by Lotto, the player bought a ticket for R40 using a mobile banking application and Mzansi is now reacting

Many people feel it’s no longer a wise decision to manually buy a ticket but some argue that only winners from a selected bank are hitting the jackpot

Local Saffas are reacting with envy to the news that one South African has bagged a whopping R35 million after playing the Lotto.

According to a statement released by Lotto and Ithuba, the player used ABSA mobile banking application to buy his R40 ticket.

Some people feel it’s always easy to win when banking with ABSA and some argue that it’s difficult to win when manually playing at a grocery store. The Lotto game regulator posted the news on Facebook:

“Congratulations to one ABSA Banking App player! You are the latest #LOTTO jackpot winner of R35,780,089.22 from the 25/09/21 draw. #Manual selection & ticket wager amount was R40.”

A lucky Lotto player has won a whopping R35 million jackpot. Image: @SANationalLottery/Facebook

Source: Twitter

@Qhelukwendlalelwa Bhaca said:

“Anybody, anywhere and on whichever platform can win. You just have to play. Good luck!”

@Seopa Victoria said:

“Is it still necessary to play Lotto at the stores because wow.”

@Seroba Chokwe said:

“If you don't have the banking apps forget about winning the lottery.”

@Bothwell Msimango said:

“Can Capitec allow us to play!!!”

@Kiz Odendall said:

“What is it with the Absa banking app that keeps getting winners... shall I rush out to get an Absa account now.”

@Makalulalu Mfana said:

“What about myself I don't win I lost my R30. I got 2 numbers 1 number, 1 number.”

@Aketta De Lange said:

“Big winners always win by using their banking app. So unfair. Not all banks have the option of playing on the banking app.”

@Ramavhoyah said:

“We at FNB are not so lucky.”

Entrepreneur, 73, plans on sharing R30 million Lotto winnings with his community

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a good portion of his winnings will go towards helping his extended family as well as uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

Purchasing the winning ticket, the madala bought the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand in Mpumalanga.

He spent a mere R80 on the ticket, becoming one of Mzansi's newest millionaires.

