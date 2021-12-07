Everyone in Mzansi has been keeping up with the MacG, Jub Jub and Amanda du Pont drama and things seem to be getting deeper by the hour

Earlier on, MacG threatened to take legal action against Amanda for defamation of character after she allegedly claimed he too was an abuser

Du Pont has since refused to take her words back and instead responded to the podcaster with her very own legal letter

The plot just keeps getting thicker and thicker between Amanda du Pont and the guys who sat down with Jub Jub for his Podcast and Chill episode.

MacG issued the actress an apology for inciting the questions about her relationship with the reality TV host but was deeply offended by her words and sent her an attorney's letter. Amanda has shown him that two can play that game.

Amanda Du Pont and MacG's drama is only getting started as lawyers get involved. Image: @amandadupont and @macgunleashed

ZAlebs reported that MacG had asked Amanda du Pont to retract her alleged tweet asking women who have ever been sexually assaulted by MacG to come forward in her DMs. This came after the controversial podcaster issued her an apology for the questions about her in the triggering interview with Jub Jub.

Mac then later said he his giving her a set amount of time before he gets his attorneys involved in resolving the issue. The celeb's lawyers have since sent Du Pont a cease and desist letter addressing the defamatory claims made against MacG.

TimesLIVE has reported that the former Skeem Saam actress was not shaken by the letter and instead had her legal representatives respond with their very own lawsuit. This begins the battle of the lawyers as Mzansi watches on from the sidelines to see how it all unfolds.

