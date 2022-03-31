Who is Monica Huldt? Age, husband, education, ethnicity, height, career, worth

Social media has been the fundamental component in the rise of new-age celebrities in the form of TikTok stars. With so many up-and-comping content creations on the platform, it’s easy to get lost among the masses. However, some are worth noting who will undoubtedly become the next big thing. Monica Huldt is one of those stars, with an already-established name for herself on both TikTok and OnlyFans thus far. Here’s what we know about the social media sensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Monica Huldt poses for the camera. Photo: Apzo Media

Source: UGC

The social media star has different platforms and an impressive following on each platform. Besides being a model and content creator, she also boasts of being a chef and the director of strategy at a company directly linked to OnlyFans. On this adult website, she is a top creator. Here is everything to know about the popular social media creator.

Monica Huldt's profile summary

Full name: Monica Huldt

Monica Huldt Nickname: ‘Swedish Bella’

‘Swedish Bella’ Date of birth: 22 October 1983

22 October 1983 Age: 38 years old as of April 2022

38 years old as of April 2022 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Birthplace: Poland

Poland Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona Current nationality: Polish-American

Polish-American Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: John Huldt

John Huldt Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Gender: Female

Female Weight: +- 55 kg (121 lbs)

+- 55 kg (121 lbs) Height: 165 cm (5 ft. 5)

165 cm (5 ft. 5) Hair colour: Dark blonde

Dark blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Profession: Content creator, model

Content creator, model Instagram: @swedish_bella

@swedish_bella OnlyFans: Bella

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In 2015, Monica moved to the US after being dismissed by the school where she worked after they discovered her side gig as a stripper. She was struggling to make ends meet and launched various social media accounts. Soon, the blonde bombshell made headlines for saying more women should be content creators and revealed how OnlyFans saved her life.

Monica Huldt's age

Monica is currently 38 years old as of April 2022 Although she had some fame previous to her current jump to stardom, it’s fair to say she found mainstream success later on in life.

Monica Huldt’s height and weight

The stunning model makes her impressive income from her charming looks, so it is no surprise that there is curiosity about her measurements. Her weight is estimated to be around 55 kgs, and she is 165 cm in height unless she dons her stilettos.

The model and content creator is widely known for her incredible physique that she regularly shows off during photoshoots or at the gym. Photo: News.com.au

Source: UGC

Monica Huldt's net worth

Although some sources vary, most have estimated the star to be worth about $7 million, an impressive net worth for a social media content creator.

Monica Huldt's husband

John Huldt is the star’s husband, and it’s been revealed by her that they have an open relationship. Monica has said that the open relationship has made their marriage more robust. The content creator also boasts about being the breadwinner of the pair, with both parties being happy with these circumstances.

Monica strutting her stuff during a photoshoot. Photo: WhatsApp lover

Source: UGC

Monica Huldt's ethnicity

The model is caucasian and was born in Poland, but is also known to have lived in Sweden for a while before finally settling down in Arizona, USA.

Monica Huldt's biography

Most of Monica Huldt's life story is shrouded in secrecy since she doesn't speak out about how her life was growing up. Instead, we know about her through the videos she shares on her social media platforms, which showcase her modelling, exercising, or just having fun.

Monica Huldt's education

Although unconfirmed, it’s believed that the social media personality attended Begaskilan Eslov School. However, it’s not known if she has attended a university.

Monica has opened up to the public before about how she earns up to six figures through social media. Photo: Disrupt Magazine

Source: UGC

Monica Huldt's career

Monica Huldt’s income sources are mainly her different social media platforms, a jack-of-all-trades. Officially, she earns money through her popular OnlyFans account and modelling. Although not confirmed, we can safely assume she also earns money from posting on her other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

She has a significant following on both platforms. According to her bio on Instagram, she is also a chef and director of strategy at Future of Exclusivity (@futureofexclusivity).

Monica Huldt's Instagram and other socials

Since one of her primary professions is content creation, she is on various social media platforms. On Twitter, she is known as @BellaSwedish and has 194.1K followers. On Instagram, her handle is @swedish_bella, and she has 2.4m followers. Finally, on TikTok, she is known as swedishfox83 with 135.4K followers. Her OnlyFans page is @miss_swedish_bella.

Monica is fast becoming an OnlyFans and TikTok superstar with millions of followers combined on her social media platforms and millions of likes on her posts to match up to it. So keep an eye on this rising star to see where her fame takes her next!

READ ALSO: Who is Lauren Summer? Age, height, boyfriend, pictures, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za has previously taken a deep dive into the life of Lauren Summer, another up and coming sensational star that has taken the world of runway and editorial modelling by storm.

In the article, we discuss whatever there is to know about Lauren, from her personal life and relationships to her career and more. Curious to learn more about the freelance runway and editorial model? Click here for more details.

Source: Briefly News