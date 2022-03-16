Malú Trevejo has created a big name for herself in the international music scene. She is a musical artist known for several hit songs, including Culo Chapa and Pa La Calle. But, who is she? Where is she from? Read the article to get the full info.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Malu, Full name Maria Luisa, is a Cuban-born American singer. Photo: @malutrevejo

Source: Instagram

Malu Trejevo is a Cuban-born American singer who came to fame on the video-sharing app Musical.ly. She is also a social media influencer, where she has 11.1 million followers on Instagram, 23 million followers on TikTok and 219k followers on Twitter.

Malú Trevejo's profile

Full name: María Luisa Trevejo

María Luisa Trevejo Nickname: Malu

Malu Gender: Gender

Gender Date of birth: 15th of October 2002

15th of October 2002 Place of birth: Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba Malú Trevejo's age: 19 years (As of 2022)

19 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Nationality: American, Spanish and Cuban

American, Spanish and Cuban Ethnicity: Cuban

Cuban Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres)

5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) Weight: 50 kg (110 pounds)

50 kg (110 pounds) Bra size: 30

30 Waist size: 25

25 Hip size: 33

33 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Singer, social media star

Singer, social media star Net worth: $200 thousand

$200 thousand Malú Trevejo's Instagram: @malutrevejo

@malutrevejo TikTok: @malutrevejo

@malutrevejo Twitter: @malutrevejo15

@malutrevejo15 YouTube: Malú Trevejo

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Malú Trevejo's biography

Maria in Miami, Florida. Photo: @malutrevejo

Source: Instagram

How old is Malú Trevejo? She was born on the 15th of October 2002 in Havanna, Cuba. She is currently 19 years old but will be turning 20 in October this year. The identities of her parents remain unknown.

Malú Trevejo's full name is María Luisa Trevejo. When she was a child, she and her parents moved to Madrid, Spain, where she lived for twelve years. During her time in Madrid, she developed a love for acting and would often appear in skit videos she did with her friends. Her parents supported her as they were the ones recording them.

She also started belly dancing and continues to post videos of herself to date. At 13, she moved to Miami, Florida, the United States, with her mother.

Career

While in Miami, she opened a Musical.ly (now known as TikTok) account, where she quickly became famous for her lipsync videos and eventually became a verified user. At 14, she signed a record and co-management deal with In Tu Linea and Universal Music Latin.

She went on ahead to release her first single titled Luna Llena.

Malú Trevejo's songs

Some of the songs the Cuban musician has released include:

En Mi Mente

Hasta Luego

Nadie Como Yo

Swipe Dat

Como Tú Me Quieres

Down for Your Love

Think About

Una Vez Más

Hace Calor

Pa La Calle

Walking in the Club

A lo Malu

She also released an EP album titled Una Vez Mas on the 2nd of August 2019.

YouTube

Maria at the beach. Photo: @malutrevejo

Source: Instagram

Maria started her YouTube Channel on the 12th of June 2017. So far, she has gathered 1.5 million subscribers with 238 million views. Among her most popular videos is Luna Llena, with over 120 million views.

Is Malu signed to Travis Scott?

What is happening with Malu? Maria was signed to Travis Scott's label, Cactus Jack Record Label, during her 19th birthday in October 2021.

However, the partnership between Malú Trevejo and Travis Scott went over a contract dispute. The singer/social media star took to Instagram Tuesday, asking Scott to release her from Cactus Jack Records while threatening to "expose" him if she is not allowed to exit her contract.

Who did Malu Trevejo date?

The 19-year-old singer has kept her personal life away from the limelight. She has, however, been romantically linked to Danny Alfonso, Jayden Delarosa and NBA Youngboy, one of America's top rappers. Currently, the identity of Malú Trevejo's boyfriend is unknown.

Does Malu Trevejo have a baby? No, she does not have any kids.

Physical stats

What is Malú Trevejo's height? The talented musician stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) and weighs 50 kg (110 pounds). Her body size is 30-25-33, and her hair and eye colours are black.

Malú Trevejo's Tattoos include paw prints on her wrist, a rose on her wrist, a treble clef on her wrist, a poem on her upper arm and ocean eyes on her chest.

What is Malú Trevejo's net worth?

Maria has made a living from her career as a singer and on social media. She has a net worth of $200 thousand.

At 19 years, Malú Trevejo has achieved so much. She has become a fan-favourite to many, and her music is at the top. Her fans hope for more of her songs in the future.

READ ALSO: Rachel DeLoache Williams: age, husband, Vanity Fair, My Friend Anna, worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Rachel DeLoache Williams. She is an American writer, photographer, and editor. She worked as a photo editor and producer for Vanity Fair until 2019.

Williams is known for being the former friend of Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress and allegedly conned her out of $62,000. Read the article for more.

Source: Briefly News